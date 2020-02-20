IDAHO FALLS — Shelley and Blackfoot both participated in the High Country Conference/District 6 wrestling tournament Wednesday, which qualifies wrestlers to the state championships. Blackfoot had high hopes of upsetting the pre-tournament favorite Bonneville for the team title, but that didn’t quite work out and the Broncos had to settle for second. Shelley was fourth in the field of six 4A teams.
Team Scores
1 — Bonneville 401.0
2 — Blackfoot 327.5
3 — Idaho Falls 268.0
4 — Shelley 185.0
5 — Hillcrest 87.0
6 — Skyline 76.5
As far as qualifying wrestlers to the state tournament, Blackfoot was able to advance a total of 15 wrestlers, led by five champions. Those five started with Taye Trautner at 120 pounds, Esai Castaneda at 132 pounds, Austin DeSpain at 138 pounds, Michael Edwards at 170 pounds, and Nick Chappell at 182 pounds.
Shelley did not field a complete team, but there was a lot of quality in the wrestlers they did put on the mats. The Russets qualified a total of seven wrestlers to the state tournament, including two champions. Those champions are Kolton Stacey and Taylor Balmforth, Stacey was winning his third straight district title and will be going for his third straight State title as well.
Those qualifying wrestlers and their finishing positions are listed below:
BLACKFOOT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106 — Zach Thompson placed 3rd and earned 12 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 23-17 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 23-17 received a bye. Semifinal — Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 33-19 won by fall over Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 23-17 (Fall 3:15). Cons. Semi — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 23-17 won by fall over Kayla Vail (Bonneville) 22-5 (Fall 2:52). 3rd Place Match — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 23-17 received a bye.
Luke Moore (35-6) placed sixth and scored 3.0 team points.
120 — Carter Lindsay (26-25) placed 4th and scored 16 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 won by fall over Darren Turner (Bonneville) 27-21 (Fall 0:30). Semifinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 41-10 won by fall over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 (Fall 4:45). Cons. Semi — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 won by fall over Daniel Vancampen (Idaho Falls) 11-23 (Fall 0:21). 3rd Place Match — Justin Morris (Idaho Falls) 29-13 won by fall over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 (Fall 3:34). 4th Place Match — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 won by no contest over Darren Turner (Bonneville) 27-21 (NC).
Taye Trautner (41-10) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 41-10 won by fall over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) 4-3 (Fall 1:28). Quarterfinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 41-10 won by fall over Lucas Click (Shelley) 5-16 (Fall 0:38). Semifinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 41-10 won by fall over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 26-25 (Fall 4:45). 1st Place Match — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 41-10 won by fall over Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) 27-17 (Fall 5:55).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (27-11) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 27-11 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 27-11 won by fall over Zander Hartner (Hillcrest) 8-23 (Fall 1:22). Semifinal — Melvin Bundy (Bonneville) 21-31 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 27-11 (Fall 3:37). Cons. Semi — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 27-11 won by fall over Brock DeRoache (Shelley) 14-33 (Fall 0:51). 3rd Place Match — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 27-11 won by fall over Brigid Shannon (Idaho Falls) 28-4 (Fall 2:17).
132 — Ryan German (26-10) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 won by fall over Grant Andrus (Bonneville) 4-13 (Fall 1:07). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 41-8 won by fall over Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 (Fall 2:19). Cons. Semi — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 won by fall over Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) 5-17 (Fall 1:23). 3rd Place Match — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 won by fall over Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 (Fall 1:15).
Esai Castaneda (41-8) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 41-8 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 41-8 won by tech fall over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) 15-17 (TF-1.5 2:14 (16-1)). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 41-8 won by fall over Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 (Fall 2:19). 1st Place Match — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 41-8 won by decision over Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 39-5 (Dec 13-8).
138 — Austin Despain (42-12) placed 1st and scored 26.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 42-12 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 42-12 won by fall over Teagyn Hall (Idaho Falls) 20-14 (Fall 0:15). Semifinal — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 42-12 won by tech fall over Josh Marlow (Shelley) 13-19 (TF-1.5 4:50 (16-0)). 1st Place Match — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 42-12 won by major decision over Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) 19-10 (MD 12-1).
Austin Ramirez (24-9) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 won by decision over Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 (Dec 8-1). Semifinal — Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) 19-10 won by fall over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 (Fall 4:55). Cons. Semi — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 won by major decision over Teagyn Hall (Idaho Falls) 20-14 (MD 9-0). 3rd Place Match — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 won by decision over Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 (Dec 6-1).
145 — Jaxson Austin (16-19) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 won by major decision over James Bingham (Idaho Falls) 10-19 (MD 12-1). Quarterfinal — Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 won by fall over Charles Pentz (Skyline) 12-22 (Fall 5:12). Semifinal — Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 38-10 won by fall over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 (Fall 0:51). Cons. Semi — Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 won by major decision over Weston Morris (Idaho Falls) 8-20 (MD 12-1). 3rd Place Match — Charles Pentz (Skyline) 12-22 won by fall over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 (Fall 0:33). 4th Place Match — Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 16-19 won by decision over Ethan Baron (Shelley) 11-19 (Dec 6-0).
Cole Inskeep (18-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 18-7 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 18-7 won by tech fall over Weston Morris (Idaho Falls) 8-20 (TF-1.5 4:39 (16-1)). Semifinal — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 18-7 won by major decision over Ethan Baron (Shelley) 11-19 (MD 13-2). 1st Place Match — Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 38-10 won by fall over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 18-7 (Fall 2:35).
152 — Brock Armstrong (20-31) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 20-31 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hillcrest) 8-23 (Fall 1:24). Quarterfinal — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 20-31 won by fall over McKeon Beard (Idaho Falls) 17-13 (Fall 2:29). Semifinal — Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 30-11 won by fall over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 20-31 (Fall 1:04). Cons. Semi — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 20-31 won by fall over Noah Smith-Nelson (Bonneville) 12-13 (Fall 1:59). 3rd Place Match — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 20-31 won by decision over McKeon Beard (Idaho Falls) 17-13 (Dec 9-2).
170 — Micheal Edwards (29-7) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 won by fall over Brayden Wallace (Bonneville) 19-35 (Fall 2:53). Semifinal — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 won by fall over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 (Fall 3:27). 1st Place Match — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 won by decision over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 21-23 (Dec 5-4).
182 — Nick Chappell (41-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 41-4 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 41-4 received a bye. Semifinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 41-4 won by fall over Karsten Jarnagin (Bonneville) 19-22 (Fall 0:34). 1st Place Match — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 41-4 won by decision over Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 31-7 (Dec 5-1).
Maverik Malm (27-9) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 27-9 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 27-9 won by fall over Jackson Peck (Bonneville) 18-13 (Fall 1:40). Semifinal — Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 31-7 won by fall over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 27-9 (Fall 1:46). Cons. Semi — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 27-9 won by fall over Jamar Taylor (Shelley) 9-25 (Fall 0:30). 3rd Place Match — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 27-9 won by fall over Jackson Peck (Bonneville) 18-13 (Fall 0:16).
195 — Jacob Averett (28-18) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 received a bye. Semifinal — Micaiah Wood (Skyline) 22-15 won by tech fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 (TF-1.5 5:11 (18-2)). Cons. Semi — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 won by decision over Hunter Breshears (Idaho Falls) 19-20 (Dec 5-2). 3rd Place Match — Isaak Wilcox (Bonneville) 25-12 won by major decision over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 (MD 11-3). 4th Place Match — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 28-18 won by no contest over Hunter Breshears (Idaho Falls) 19-20 (NC).
SHELLEY INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
113 — Kyle DeRoache (34-19) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 34-19 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 34-19 received a bye. Semifinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 34-19 won by major decision over Konner McGuire (Bonneville) 22-16 (MD 11-2). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 50-1 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 34-19 (MD 12-2).
Kolton Stacey (50-1) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 50-1 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 50-1 received a bye. Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 50-1 won by fall over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 30-17 (Fall 0:19). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 50-1 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 34-19 (MD 12-2).
132 — Ben Hill (23-30) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 won by fall over Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) 5-17 (Fall 2:28). Semifinal — Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 39-5 won by fall over Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 (Fall 1:06). Cons. Semi — Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 won by major decision over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) 15-17 (MD 12-3). 3rd Place Match — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 26-10 won by fall over Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 (Fall 1:15). 4th Place Match — Ben Hill (Shelley) 23-30 won by no contest over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) 15-17 (NC).
138 — Chase Millus (20-29) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 won by decision over Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 (Dec 8-1). Cons. Round 2 — Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 won by fall over Brian Humpherys (Bonneville) 4-18 (Fall 1:14). Cons. Semi — Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 won by fall over Josh Marlow (Shelley) 13-19 (Fall 2:19). 3rd Place Match — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 24-9 won by decision over Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 (Dec 6-1). 4th Place Match — Chase Millus (Shelley) 20-29 won by fall over Teagyn Hall (Idaho Falls) 20-14 (Fall 4:02)
160 — Taylor Balmforth (42-7) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 42-7 won by fall over Kelton Kinghorn (Hillcrest) 4-17 (Fall 0:18). Quarterfinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 42-7 won by fall over TJ Lambert (Idaho Falls) 6-9 (Fall 1:06). Semifinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 42-7 won by fall over Brian Turner (Bonneville) 18-15 (Fall 1:49). 1st Place Match — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 42-7 won by fall over Tanner French (Bonneville) 10-5 (Fall 3:55).
170 — Hayden Hokanson (21-23) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 21-23 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 21-23 received a bye. Semifinal — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 21-23 won by decision over Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) 19-24 (Dec 10-5) 1st Place Match — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 won by decision over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 21-23 (Dec 5-4).
Isaiah Horlacher (23-20) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 won by fall over Carter Manwaring (Idaho Falls) 9-12 (Fall 2:58). Quarterfinal — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 won by decision over Ethan Meissner (Skyline) 19-22 (Dec 10-3). Semifinal — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-7 won by fall over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 (Fall 3:27). Cons. Semi — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 won by fall over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) 10-25 (Fall 2:50). 3rd Place Match — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 23-20 won by decision over Ethan Meissner (Skyline) 19-22 (Dec 5-0)