POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos sent hard-throwing righthander Candon Dahle to the mound for the first game of a doubleheader against Pocatello on Wednesday and the future Golden Eagle of the College of Southern Idaho responded with a complete game, four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks as the Broncos came from behind to beat Pocatello 4-2.
Pocatello struck first in the contest, when they plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, both of them unearned in response to the Broncos’ only error of the contest, but the Broncos would come right back in the top of the fifth to score three times on their way to the win. The Broncos would add an insurance run in the top of the seventh for the final score of 4-2.
The story of the game, however, was the pitching of Dahle, who was in complete control of the contest as he worked his way through the Pocatello lineup without giving up a walk and scattering four hits in the contest. Dahle was in such complete control of the game that he only threw 89 pitches during the game.
The Broncos’ offense accumulated nine hits in the game, with Stryker Wood and Eli Hayes each collecting a pair of hits.
BLACKFOOT 000 030 1 — 4 9 1
POCATELLO 000 200 0 — 2 4 3
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 3 1 0 0 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 0 1 1 0 1
Tyler Vance 4 0 0 0 0 0
Stryker Wood 4 1 2 1 0 0
Eli Hayes 4 0 2 0 0 0
Candon Dahle 4 0 1 1 0 0
Michael Edwards 4 0 1 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 3 0 1 0 0 0
Carter Layton 3 1 1 0 0 1
Kyler Mills 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaden Harris 0 1 0 0 0 0
Rich Moore — — — — — -
Benjamin Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 9 3 1 2
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle, Stryker Wood
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes 2, Carter Layton, Ryan Reynolds, Stryker Wood 3
RBI: Candon Dahle, Jaxon Grimmett, Stryker Wood
ROE: Carter Layton, Avian Martinez
HBP: Jaxon Grimmett
SB: Jaxon Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Stryker Wood
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (29.41%)
Candon Dahle 2, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes 2, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Carter Layton
DP: Eli Hayes, Carter Layton, Ryan Reynolds
Pocatello
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jayce Vaughan 3 1 0 0 0 0
Brody Burch 3 1 2 0 0 1
Kaden Knowles 3 0 1 1 0 0
Martin Serrano 3 0 0 0 0 1
Hunter Killian 3 0 0 1 0 0
Landon Sullivan 3 0 0 0 0 1
Maddux May 3 0 0 0 0 1
Mason Marley 2 0 1 0 0 1
Maddox Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alex Winn — — — — — -
Atticus Clark — — — — — -
Totals 24 2 4 2 0 6
Batting 2B: Kaden Knowles
TB: Brody Burch 2, Mason Marley, Kaden Knowles 2
RBI: Kaden Knowles, Hunter Killian
SAC: Maddox Moore
ROE: Jayce Vaughan
SB: Jayce Vaughan
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (32.00%)
Brody Burch 2, Mason Marley, Kaden Knowles 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian, Maddox Moore
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Jayce Vaughan 2, Landon Sullivan
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 7.0 89 .708 4 2 0 6 0 0
Totals 7.0 89 .708 4 2 0 6 0 0
Pitching W: Candon Dahle
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 89-63
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 7-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 15-25
Pocatello
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hunter Killian 5.1 77 .753 8 3 0 1 0 0
Atticus Clark 1.2 24 .542 1 1 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 101 .703 9 4 0 2 1 0
Pitching L: Hunter Killian
HBP: Hunter Killian
WP: Hunter Killian, Atticus Clark
Pitches-Strikes: Hunter Killian 77-58, Atticus Clark 24-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hunter Killian 7-8, Atticus Clark 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hunter Killian 17-27, Atticus Clark 3-7
Stats provided by Game Changer