RIGBY – It was a bit of a wild and crazy game on Tuesday night when Rigby hosted Blackfoot in a High Country Conference 5A vs. 4A boys’ basketball contest, with the Broncos coming out on top 73-69 in a huge win for Blackfoot.
Whenever a highly rated 5A team is hosting a 4A school, the general conjecture is that it is the 5A team’s game to lose, not necessarily a game to win. These games have no bearing on the High Country Conference standings since the 4A and 5A standing are kept separate.
The game began in a methodical manner, with neither team getting on the scoreboard for the first couple of minutes and then the teams went wild with three-point baskets.
First it was Rigby who attacked the basket from long range, then Blackfoot countered back, but it was a more consistent quarter for Rigby, who would tally a total of 25 points in the opening stanza to take the lead 25-19. At one point in the period, Rigby had extended the lead out to double digits and it looked like they had come to play. Each team netted four three-point field goals in the quarter, with Blackfoot getting substantial support off the bench in the form of Dylan Peterson, who had half of Blackfoot’s production. Peterson was the player who sparked the team on this winter’s night. By game’s end, he would tally 19 points to lead the team.
The second period was more of the same, as Rigby kept firing away and scoring points in streaks and by the half had increased the lead to nine, at 41-32.
“We believe that if Rigby was a 4A team, they could win state. … If we want to be the team we want to be, we have to go play a really good 5A team in Rigby and win. It was more than ‘We just want to hold our own,’” said Blackfoot coach Clint Arave.
Despite a few big threes from Dylan Peterson, Blackfoot’s starters were nonexistent in the first half. Arave said he had a “come to Jesus” talk with them at the break. Whatever he said worked.
The second half began much like the first half had gone and the Rigby lead grew to 16 points before Blackfoot began chipping away at that big lead. It was only a couple of possessions from becoming a 20-point lead midway through the third when Blackfoot turned things around.
By the time the teams reached the 2:27 mark of the third, Blackfoot scored to tie the game at 49, and the game was on. Rigby then went on a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead at 58-49 only to have Blackfoot begin whittling the lead back down once again.
Even so, the third period ended with Rigby holding an eight-point lead at 60-52.
“Once we got a little bit of a spark, we started chipping away.” Arave said. “Character is what this team is about. It is amazing that when you get athletes to believe, they will work so hard to achieve.”
The fourth period was a thing of beauty as far as Blackfoot was concerned. The defense stepped up and held the Trojans to a mere nine points, after they had scored 25, 16, and 19 points in the first three periods. The Broncos scored 21 of their own in the period to claim the contest.
With the win, the Broncos moved their season record to 8-5. They will see action next on Saturday when they host Century in an inter-conference contest between the two longtime rivals.
BLACKFOOT 73, RIGBY 69
Blackfoot 19 13 20 21 — 73
Rigby 25 16 19 9 — 69
Blackfoot (73): — Dylan Peterson 19, Ja’Vonte King 18, Carter Layton 16, Jaxon Ball 5, Jaden Harris 4, Chase Cannon 3, Jace Grimmett 3, Candon Dahle 3, Miles Toussaint 2.
Rigby — Kade Dabei 20, Kobe Jones 15, Ethan Fox 9, Karson Barber 9, Aurthur Tucker 8, Rysen Tyler 6, Trajen Larsen 2.