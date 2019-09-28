IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls for the second straight week Friday and came away with a win in High Country Conference football play.
A week ago, in a driving rain storm, the Broncos managed to play enough defense to corral the Thunder Ridge Titans by a final of 9-3 behind the strong running of Teegan Thomas.
This week, the opponent was the defending 4A state champions in the Hillcrest Knights and after being tied at 14 at the half, the Broncos scored three touchdowns in the second half to prevail by a final of 35-14.
“We ran the ball pretty good tonight,” head coach Stan Buck said. “Anytime that you can run the ball, it’s going to make it difficult on the defenses. When they got behind, it took them out of their rhythm.”
It also helped when the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Craig Young, was able to return to the starting lineup after missing a couple of games due to a shoulder injury. His leadership was what allowed the Broncos to play with more confidence and the running game just delivered.
The win also allowed the Broncos to remain at the top of the High Country Conference standings with a 2-0 mark. They are 4-1 on the season overall, with the lone loss coming at the hands of the Star Valley, Wyo., team 28-14 three weeks ago.
Hillcrest dropped to 2-1 in conference play and 3-2 overall.
The Broncos will remain on the road for another week as they will travel right back to Idaho Falls to take on the Skyline Grizzlies, who won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, so the going will not get any easier for the green and black.
The Broncos will play on Thursday this week at Ravsten Stadium on the campus of Idaho Falls High School with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Skyline boasts of a 2-1 conference mark and an overall mark of 3-2. They show wins over Thunder Ridge, Madison and Idaho Falls, and have fallen to Orem, Utah, and Rigby and will be a good measure of where the Broncos stand not only in the High Country Conference, but among the ranked teams in Idaho in the 4A classification.