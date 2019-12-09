REXBURG – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos may have lost their season opening game to the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans, but they have been unbeaten in five games since then.
The latest win saw the Lady Broncos ride the hot shooting and rebounding of Tenleigh Smith to a nine-point win over the Lady Bobcats of Madison on Saturday night.
Smith drove to the hoop to score, started the fast break with her rebounding and hit the long distance three when needed as the Lady Broncos used a strong third period to put the Bobcats away on their way to an impressive 41-32 win on the road in Rexburg.
“In the third quarter, we were able to put some pressure on them and get some good steals, some runouts,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “That spurred us on to a good win for us on the road.”
The two teams had gone to the intermission with Blackfoot leading by one point at 21-21, but outscored the Bobcats 12-5 in the third period and that propelled the Broncos to their win.
With the win, Blackfoot moves its season record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in High Country Conference play.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a road trip to Burley for a match-up with the Burley Bobcats who will try and even the season series with Blackfoot. Tip-off for the Wednesday evening contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 41, MADISON 32
Blackfoot 9 12 12 8 — 41
Madison 6 14 5 7 — 32
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 16, Isabelle Arave 3, Praire Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 6, Tylar Calley 2, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 6.
Madison — Jensen 6, Gordon 3, Cook 6, Dow 7, Parker 6, Parkinson 4.