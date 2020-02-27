BLACKFOOT – It is now time to take a look at the 4A state wrestling tournament and how the wrestlers from Shelley and Blackfoot figure to fare against the rest of the state in the tournament that begins today and concludes on Saturday.
This is the biggest and best tournament held each year in Idaho and there are always some upsets along the way.
The Broncos qualified a dozen wrestlers and picked up an additional wrestler through the wild card process, so they are taking a total of 13 wrestlers to compete in the tournament and several have been seeded high enough to give hope for a high team placing as well as several individual championships.
Blackfoot has a top seed in Nick Chappell at 182 pounds and a couple of number two seeds in Esai Castaneda at 132 pounds and Taye Trautner at 120 pounds, so there is hope for a couple of titles at the very least. Shelley counters with a top seed in Kolton Stacey, a two-time defending state champion, and the junior has a record of 50-1 this year and in his high school career has never lost to an Idaho-based wrestler, so he is almost a sure thing in a very tough weight class. Shelley also has a title contender in Taylor Balmforth at 160 pounds and he is seeded third with a 42-7 record.
Here is a look at our local wrestlers and their prospects for this year’s 4A tournament.
We will begin with the 106-pound weight class, the first of the 15 classes with a local wrestler involved. Blackfoot’s Zach Thompson, with a record of 23-17, will kick off the action for the local grapplers and he has a tough draw to begin with as he is matched up with the third seed in the bracket in Kuna’s Anderson White. White has a record of 37-10 on the year and the freshman will be a tough nut to crack for Thompson.
Shelley will be represented with two wrestlers at 113 pounds, led by the aforementioned Stacey and his gaudy 50-1 record. He is the wrestler to beat and his teammate Kyle DeRoache is nearly as good as evidenced by his fourth seed. That is unlucky for the Russets, as these two could very well have finished first and second like they did at the district tournament, they are both that caliber of wrestler.
This is Stacey’s bracket to own and win as he looks for his third state title in three years.
Moving to the 120-pound weight class, Blackfoot is represented by the second seeded Taye Trautner who has had a very solid sophomore campaign this year with a 41-10 record. The top seed is Michael Mitchell of Kuna with a 44-1 record and he deserves the top billing in this bracket, but then again a runner-up placing by Trautner would be very respectable.
Eli Abercrombie will represent Blackfoot at 126 pounds and the sophomore is primed to get Blackfoot some points in this bracket. He will get a chance to get his feet wet with a match before having to face a seeded wrestler and sometimes that is all it takes to get rolling in the state tournament. His earliest seeded wrestler could come in the form of Ryeker Anderson of Century in the second round. The top seeded wrestler is the undefeated Gabriel Taboa of Jerome who carries a 42-0 record.
Blackfoot has a pair of wrestlers entered at 132 pounds in the second-seeded Esai Castaneda and Ryan German who has to face off with the fourth seeded August Pena of Caldwell. Castaneda is 41-8 on the year, German is 26-10. Pena is 20-7, so it would appear that German has a pretty good chance against the Cougar. Top seed in this weight class is from Twin Falls in the form of Kase Mauger and he has a record of 37-2 on the year.
At 138 pounds we find another pair of Bronco grapplers in district title holder Austin DeSpain and freshman Austin Ramirez. Despite his 42-12 record, DeSpain did not get seeded, and should get through to the second round where he could face the third seed in Riley Seigford of Lakeland and his 43-9 record. The top seed is from Kuna in the form of Dante Roggio and his 41-1 record.
At 145 pounds is a tough draw for the freshman Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot who gets the top-seeded Preston Owens of Kuna and his 43-2 record. Inskeep is 18-7 on the year, not bad for a freshman, but he certainly would have to pull the upset of the tournament if he were to beat Owens.
In the 152-pound weight class, it is another tough draw for a Blackfoot wrestler in Brock Armstrong. The senior grappler with a record of 20-31 is matched up with the second seed from Lakeland in Rhonin Edwards and his 42-10 record. This will be a tough match no doubt and the only matchup that could have been worse would be to face the top seeded Angel Rios of Columbia and his 46-2 record.
Taylor Balmforth of Shelley is the lone Bingham County wrestler in at 160 pounds and the talented senior has a record of 42-7, just as good as about anyone in the bracket. The top seed is Easton Millward of Century with a record of 51-5 and the second seed is Ryan Quimby of Lakeland with a record of 20-4. Balmforth fits with these two, so we just have wait and see how the bracket plays out today in particular to see where everyone is come the semifinals.
At 170 pounds, there is a wrestler from Shelley in Isaiah Horlacher and from Blackfoot there is Michael Edwards. Edwards has the better of the draws as he faces an unseeded wrestler in the first round. He looks like the winner, but you never know. Horlacher is matched up against the top seed in Colton Boettcher of Lakeland who has a 38-5 record and has proven to be tough all season long.
At 182 is top-ranked and seeded Nick Chappell of Blackfoot and his teammate Maverik Malm. The two could meet in the second round if things go as expected. It is a tough draw for Malm as he could rack up some points for Blackfoot in this bracket.
In the 195-pound weight class is Blackfoot’s Jacob Averett who will face the top-seeded Matthew Boone of Bonneville in the second round should he win his opening match this morning. Averett has a record of 28-18 and will face a Pocatello wrestler in Joshua Hornett who has a record of 40-11.
That wraps up our look at the Bingham County wrestlers in the 4A tournament. A lot more will be learned about all of the Bingham Country wrestlers in all of the classifications with today’s action and you will be able to follow that action in the Bingham County Chronicle in Sunday’s edition. A complete wrap-up will be Tuesday’s paper with all of the champion wrestlers from around the county.