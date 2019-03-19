BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team is off to a good start on the 2019 season and it hasn't hurt that they have had the chance to play some games on the home field.
Madison made a small request and that was to play in Blackfoot on Tuesday since its baseball facility was still suffering some woes from the long winter months and Bronco coach Liam Pope quickly accepted the change in venue.
The end result was a good game for the Broncos and a not so good game for the visiting Bobcats, running away with a 10-4 win.
“We had a good game today,” Pope said. “The defense made some plays, the pitchers threw strikes and the offense got the job done.”
The win for the Broncos was their second against a 5A opponent in this early season.
Blackfoot took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, after falling behind in the opening inning 1-0. The Broncos didn't trail again in the game, keeping the Bobcats' vaunted offense off the base paths with strong pitching up and down the line up.
“Our team has been playing and practicing hard so far so we will give them a few days off,” Pope said. “We get spring break over with and we will go after things hard again to prepare for our next game on Monday against another 5A school in Highland.”
The Broncos have been sailing along, with their only defeat at the hands of Idaho Falls, one of the pre-season favorites to win the High Country Conference. They are now 3-1 on the year and looking for more.
Next up is Highland and the game will be played at Halliwell Field in Pocatello. First pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m. Monday.