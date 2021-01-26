REXBURG – Time is winding down for wrestlers to get their final preps in before the district tournaments take place which is the only place to qualify for the state championships.
Such was the case for the Blackfoot Broncos and Shelley Russets wrestlers and so many other local teams that are trying to not only get some repetitions on the mat and not be overly fatigued when the big state meet comes around.
Both Shelley and Blackfoot entered up a full contingent of wrestlers in the Madison Invitational. The two teams had vastly differing results, with the Broncos finishing in second in the team standings, while Shelley finished in 10th place. The winner of the tournament was 4A Jerome out of the Magic Valley, so there is plenty of room for improvement by both local teams and many of the teams who finished behind the Broncos and the Russets are going to be in the upcoming District 6 tournament, giving them an idea of what is necessary to make the difference in where they placed over the weekend and what they plan on doing in the District meet.
Following the team standings will be the top four finishers in each of the 15 weight classes.
Teams: 1. Jerome 228 2. Blackfoot 207.5 3. Century 189 4. Thunder Ridge 158.5 5. Sugar-Salem 100 6. Bonneville 94 7. Jerome (2) 85.5 8. Teton 78 9. Idaho Falls 76 10. Shelley 64 11. Madison 62.5 12. Rigby 48 13. Hillcrest 39 14. Skyline 27 15. Highland 25 16. West Jefferson 23 17. Burley 4.
Individuals
98 pound weight class
1st Place — Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place — Troy Larsen of Jerome High School
3rd Place — Treyton Klingler of Teton High School
4th Place — Spencer Jolley of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 25-1, Fr. over Troy Larsen (Jerome High School) 18-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (19-3))
3rd Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 27-9, So. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville High School) 17-7, So. (Fall 1:57)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place — Carter Balmforth of Shelley High School
3rd Place — Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School
4th Place — Samuel Smith of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 20-3, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley High School) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
3rd Place Match
Kaiden Rubash (Jerome High School) 13-6, So. over Samuel Smith (Blackfoot High School) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
113 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Devyn Greenland of Century High School
2nd Place — Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School
3rd Place — Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School
4th Place — Marshall Parker of Rigby High School
1st Place Match
Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 18-3, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville High School) 15-7, So. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 19-8, Jr. over Marshall Parker (Rigby High School) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
120 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Kolton Stacey of Shelley High School
2nd Place — Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School
3rd Place — Kole Sorenson of Bonneville High School
4th Place — Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School
1st Place Match Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 24-3, Sr. over Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Kole Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 23-4, Jr. over Jordan Fisher (Jerome High School) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
126 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place — Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place — Eli Espino of Jerome High School
4th Place — Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School
1st Place Match
Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge High School) 28-2, Sr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 13-5, Jr. (MD 19-7)
3rd Place Match
Eli Espino (Jerome High School) 20-4, Sr. over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
132 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls High School
2nd Place — Gabriel Taboa of Jerome High School
3rd Place — Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
4th Place — Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 27-2, Sr. over Gabriel Taboa (Jerome High School) 18-1, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 32-7, Jr. over Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge High School) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
138 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place — Xander Thompson of Century High School
3rd Place — Skyler Klingler of Sugar Salem High School
4th Place — Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 30-2, Fr. over Xander Thompson (Century High School) 19-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Skyler Klingler (Sugar Salem High School) 25-10, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 4:21)
145 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest High School
2nd Place — Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place — Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School
4th Place — Bridger Norman of Sugar Salem High School
1st Place Match
Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest High School) 28-4, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 21-11, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot High School) 23-5, So. over Bridger Norman (Sugar Salem High School) 27-9, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
152 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Payton Brooks of Rigby High School
2nd Place — Daxtyn Zollinger of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place — Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School 2
4th Place — Levi Lockett of Jerome High School
1st Place Match
Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 19-4, Jr. over Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar Salem High School) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Williamson (Jerome High School 2) 21-6, Fr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome High School) 11-6, So. (Dec 3-1)
160 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Canyon Mansfield of Century High School
2nd Place — Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place — Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson High School
4th Place — Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Canyon Mansfield (Century High School) 16-2, Sr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 19-6, So. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson High School) 16-5, Jr. over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge High School) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
170 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Easton Millward of Century High School
2nd Place — Cody Tillery of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place — Matthew Young of Jerome High School
4th Place — Hayden Hokanson of Shelley High School
1st Place Match
Easton Millward (Century High School) 21-2, Sr. over Cody Tillery (Sugar Salem High School) 28-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Young (Jerome High School) 25-7, . over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley High School) 19-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
182 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Nathan Parsons of Jerome High School
2nd Place — Orion Stokes of Madison High School
3rd Place — Cache Holt of Thunder Ridge High School
4th Place — Maverik Malm of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Nathan Parsons (Jerome High School) 17-3, Sr. over Orion Stokes (Madison High School) 23-7, Sr. (Fall 5:59)
3rd Place Match Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-10, Sr. over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot High School) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
195 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place — Joseph Stevenson of Jerome High School
3rd Place — Jacob Averett of Blackfoot High School
4th Place — Michael Houghton of Century High School
5th Place — Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
6th Place — Kaleb Jordan of Century High School
1st Place Match
Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 14-1, Jr. over Joseph Stevenson (Jerome High School) 10-2, Sr. (Fall 4:31)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 14-4, Sr. over Michael Houghton (Century High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 4:19)
220 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Porter Wright of Jerome High School
2nd Place — Riley Robinson of Century High School
3rd Place — Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School
4th Place — Colby Coates of Jerome High School 2
1st Place Match
Porter Wright (Jerome High School) 15-3, Sr. over Riley Robinson (Century High School) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville High School) 14-5, Jr. over Colby Coates (Jerome High School 2) 22-8, So. (Dec 11-7)
285 pound weight class
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Gerardo Duran of Century High School
2nd Place — Dawson Kaufman of Teton High School
3rd Place — Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place — Landon Dallman of Jerome High School 2
1st Place Match
Gerardo Duran (Century High School) 24-3, Sr. over Dawson Kaufman (Teton High School) 22-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls High School) 19-5, Jr. over Landon Dallman (Jerome High School 2) 3-2, . (Fall 3:47)