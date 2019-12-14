IDAHO FALLS – It was a game that went back and forth through the first half before Blackfoot seemed to find its footing and began to pull away in the second half.
It was some clutch free throw shooting by junior point guard Tenleigh Smith that sandwiched a big three-point basket from Isabelle Arave that finally put the pesky Skyline Grizzlies away in the fourth quarter of a big 55-45 win for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos Friday night.
“We came out slow. Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said of the first half. “They hit some big shots and got momentum and they played us a tough as anybody has all season.”
The game began as you would expect a battle between two teams in the High Country Conference would. First one team would score what you would think was a big basket and then the other would come down and match the basket.
For a good portion of the game, the momentum and the flow of the game seemed to favor the Grizzlies as they battled to the lead after the first quarter 15-14 and again at halftime by a score of 27-25.
Try as they might, the Lady Broncos just couldn’t seem to grab control of the game, whether it was a mistimed turnover or a poor shot selection, things just weren’t flowing in the Broncos way.
When Tenleigh Smith of the Broncos picked up her fourth foul, it really seemed like it wasn’t going to be the Broncos’ night.
The Lady Broncos had the better team depth and they used that to their advantage and when Skyline made a couple of errors on consecutive plays late in the third period, the Broncos were able to seize a bit of control and get a momentum shift as they went into the fourth period ahead by the score of 38-34.
Tenleigh Smith returned to the game and the Broncos seemed, at least, to be a bit more confident with the flow of the game at that point in time.
The game was still back and forth and the Grizzlies, whether it was fatigue or not, began to see things slip away and they were a half step slow in recovering which led to some untimely fouls and the Lady Broncos took full advantage of it.
Tenleigh Smith made four consecutive free throws, followed by a big three-point basket at the hands of Isabelle Arave and then another pair of free throws from Smith before she fouled out of the game, and for all intents and purposes it was over as the Broncos had stretched the lead out to 10 points and that is where it would end up, 55-45 in favor of Blackfoot.
With the win, the Broncos are now 7-1 and a perfect 3-0 in conference play. They will be in action again on Tuesday, when they travel to Hillcrest for a 7:30 tip off.
BLACKFOOT 58, SKYLINE 45
Blackfoot 14 11 13 17 — 58
Skyline 15 12 7 11 — 45
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 9, Isabelle Arave 15, Praire Caldwell 3, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 8, Hadley Humpherys 16.
Skyline — Drew Chapman 5, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 5, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 22.