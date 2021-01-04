BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team began the new year of 2021 just like they ended 2020, with a win that they hope will set the stage for a potential High Country Conference title and a trip to the state tournament in March.
The way they did it may have been a bit surprising, however, with three-point shooting and a stout defensive presence.
The defensive part of things may not have surprised many, they have shown signs of being a very good defensive team at times this season, but the three-point shooting was amazing and involved treys from five different players in the first half alone. In fact, of the Broncos’ first 19 points, 15 of them came via the three point shot and from the hands of Jaxon Ball, Carter Layton, Dylan Peterson, Jace Grimmett, and Miles Toussaint.
That shooting is what got the game off on the right foot for the Broncos, who took a quick 13-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter and built it into near double digits by halftime, when the teams went to the locker rooms with the Broncos ahead 24-16.
The Russets were never back into the game, despite all sorts of adjustments and ultimately fell by a score of 54-34, simply because they could not match the three-point barrage put up by Blackfoot.
The Broncos got everyone who suited up involved in the game and all of them were able to hit the score book, much to the delight of the players sitting on the bench and the fans in the stands. Every single person in attendance rose as one and cheered when Dustin Bodkin became the final player suited up to score in the game and they cheered the effort for several minutes as the popular Bodkin made a driving layup and then the free throw that accompanied it to complete the three-point play.
“We concentrated on the defensive stops tonight,” Ball said. “We knew that we were faster than they were and if we could get those stops, it would create offensive opportunities for us and it played out that way.”
Ball is the one who ignited the barrage of three-pointers as he hit his first shot from the field, a long range three from the top of the key, and just like that, the rout was on for Blackfoot.
In Shelley’s defense, they did get into some early foul trouble as starter Tomy Bradshaw went to the bench with a pair of fouls in the first few minutes of the game and played only sparingly due to foul trouble the rest of the way. Bradshaw was held scoreless for the entire game. In fact, only the Russets’ leading scorer, Braxton Miskin was able to hit in double figures, finishing with 10 points on the night.
“The momentum carried over for us into tonight, from the game against Highland back on December 22,” Ball said. “When we play like we did tonight, we can present many problems for the teams in our conference as we go along. We really want to win the conference title again this year and go to state. It means a lot to our seniors.”
The Broncos will be right back in action on Tuesday evening, when they travel to Thunder Ridge for a 4A vs. 5A confrontation. The Broncos will carry a 5-3 record into the contest with the Titans, who have a 7-1 mark for the game that will begin at 7:30 p.m. This will be the only meeting between the two schools this year.
BLACKFOOT 54, SHELLEY 34
Shelley (34): Braxton Miskin 10, Jerret Leal 4, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 7, Hadley Carpenter 1, Cannon Vance 9
Blackfoot (54): Jaxon Ball 7, Dustin Bodkin 3, Chase Cannon 5, Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett 6, Jaden Harris 2, Ja’Vonte King 7, Carter Layton 10, Kylan Peterson 5, Miles Toussaint 7