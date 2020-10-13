BLACKFOOT – The 4A District 6/High Country Conference boys’ soccer tournament got underway Monday under cloudy skies and blustery winds that made play difficult for both teams.
That is one of the reasons the regular season is so important, to nail down the home field advantage, which Blackfoot did with a sterling 8-0 record against conference opponents and that forced the Shelley Russets to not only play a single elimination play-in game last Saturday, but to take to the road against the top-ranked Broncos on Monday.
With the wind at their backs in the first half, the Broncos needed to make sure to establish a lead that would force the Russets to a more gambling style of play in the second half to try and catch up.
Coach Liam Pope could only stress the importance of a good start and to play the wind smart in the first half.
“Boys, we have to keep the ball low, below the waist, to have a chance to score the ball,” Pope told his players. “If we play the ball up, we won’t be able to control the ball and get good shots.”
The players heeded Pope’s advice, keeping the ball lower than normal and the end result was a pair of goals off the foot of senior Dominic Sanchez in the first half and the Broncos would sail to a 3-0 win and advance to the finals of the tournament today.
Both teams struggled with the cold wind blowing in from the south, and it was a struggle for the reserve players to keep warm and ready to sub in to give the players on the field a chance at a break to catch their breath, but they made it work.
The Broncos definitely worked as a team, using their short passing game to perfection at times, in order to get decent shots on goal and they made the two first half goals stand up to the Shelley pressure that came at them in the second half.
Shelley, a bit intimidated in the first half, saw the Broncos score on the Sanchez goals, which had assists from Manny Bartolo and Frankie Garcia, and then had to watch in the second half as Frankie Garcia moved the lead to three goals off a penalty kick midway through play after the intermission.
When the Broncos were forced to take the wind in the first half, it forced them to press the ball in the offensive end of the field to achieve an advantage.
They outplayed the Russets, but did not get as many chances at goals as the coaching staff would have wanted. The plan was to take the game to the Russets from the outset, build a decent lead of three or four goals and then play the kind of defense the Broncos have been known for all season.
When they were successful with the pressing offense, they got good looks at the goal and the result was the two goals from Sanchez that gave them the lead. It wasn’t a safe lead by any stretch. When you lead by two goals, any lucky score by the opposition only gives them more momentum and emphasis because then they are only one goal down and anything from a penalty kick to a rebound goal or a muff by a goal keeper can tie the score and that puts you on the defensive. That third goal the Broncos did not get was a very big thing indeed.
The second half was a whole different strategy from both teams.
Shelley went for the long pass downfield, hoping to break a player free for a breakaway shot on the Blackfoot goal. When they did get a chance at a shot, Blackfoot goal keeper Gavin Cornell stood tall in goal and stopped every chance Shelley had.
In addition, the long passing game played into the Blackfoot defense’s hands as defenders Bryce Cornell, Julio Azcaray, Wyatt Gerrie and Logan Hanson were as tough as a defense could be and with Cornell in the net, the Broncos were not going to give in to the Russets. They intercepted passes and sent the ball the other way into the hands of their own offense or carried the ball upfield themselves to get the Broncos a better look at the Shelley goal.
The Broncos lived up to their reputation as a standout defensive team and they were able to force the issue and eventually got the third goal they needed when a foul was called on the Russets, severe enough that it brought out a yellow card from the referee and that awarded the Broncos a penalty kick, which at the foot of Frankie Garcia was almost a sure thing.
Garcia let fly and the ball settled into the far right side of the net and landed in the corner of the goal for the third goal and the Broncos, especially those on the sidelines, were able to relax, if only slightly.
It was definitely a team effort and sets the Broncos up with a chance to earn their berth to the state championships with a win today against Hillcrest, who downed the Skyline Grizzlies 2-1 in a game played at Hillcrest High School.
Hillcrest and Blackfoot will meet today with first kick scheduled for 4 p.m.on the Broncos’ home field.