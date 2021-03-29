BOISE – For the first time this season, the bats of the Blackfoot Broncos entered a game alive and ready as the Broncos scored eight times in the top of the first inning on their way to an impressive 13-0 win over the Vallivue Falcons in the Bucks Bags baseball tournament.
The Falcons were only able to muster a pair of hits against a pair of Blackfoot pitchers, who were stellar on the mound and kept the Vallivue nine from scoring in a game called after five innings due to the Idaho Mercy Rule.
The Broncos got things going early in the first inning when Rich Moore singled and drove in the first run. Following Moore, Michael Edwards, Mekhi Sandoval, Avian Martinez, Benjamin Wilson, and Jaxon Grimmett all were able to drive in runs in the inning.
With Dax Whitney on the mound, the Broncos also showed up with their defense and for the first time this year played a game without a miscue in the field. That helped the pair of pitchers, Whitney and then in relief Ryan Reynolds, to pitch a scoreless fifth for Blackfoot.
Whitney was able to go four solid innings, allowing a pair of hits, while striking out eight and walking one in his time on the mound.
Reynolds, in his relief role on Saturday, threw one inning of relief out of the bullpen and did not give up a hit or run, but was touched for a walk in his 10-pitch stint on the mound.
Blackfoot did manage to get a total of 11 hits in the contest, led by Martinez, who drove in a pair of runs and scored a run in the game. Wilson drove in a pair of runs as well.
Carter Layton, Candon Dahle and Luke Moore were also able to score a pair of runs as the offense was clicking on all cylinders during the game.
For Vallivue, it was a struggle from the very beginning.
The Falcons were forced to use six pitchers, as their starter lasted only two-thirds of an inning, giving up seven hits and eight runs, all of them earned, while walking a pair and not striking out a batter.
The win over Vallivue allowed the Broncos to even their record in the Bucks Bags Tournament at 2-2 and improved their overall record to 4-2 with a big doubleheader coming up on Wednesday against Pocatello in Pocatello. Games are scheduled to start at 3 and 5 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 801 40X X — 13 11 0
VALLIVUE 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 2 1 2 2 0 0
Ryan Steidley 2 1 1 1 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 1 2 1 1
Stryker Wood 4 0 1 1 0 1
Rich Moore 2 1 1 1 1 1
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 1 0 1 2 0
Carter Layton 3 2 1 0 0 1
Candon Dahle 3 2 1 0 1 1
Mekhi Sandoval 2 0 1 3 1 1
Avian Martinez 3 2 2 2 0 0
Luke Moore 0 2 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Tyler Vance — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Totals 26 13 11 13 6 6
Batting 2B: Jaxon Grimmett, Mekhi Sandoval
TB: Candon Dahle, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Carter Layton, Avian Martinez 2, Rich Moore, Mekhi Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood
RBI: Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Avian Martinez 2, Rich Moore, Mekhi Sandoval 3, Ryan Steidley, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood
SF: Michael Edwards
ROE: Avian Martinez
HBP: Carter Layton
SB: Rich Moore, Benjamin Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Candon Dahle 2, Michael Edwards 3, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Carter Layton 2, Rich Moore 3, Mekhi Sandoval 2, Benjamin Wilson 2
Team LOB: 6
Vallivue
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Sage Brummett 2 0 0 0 0 1
Bodie Nitchals 1 0 0 0 1 1
Huffman 2 0 1 0 0 0
Dylan Myers 2 0 1 0 0 1
Jerry Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Zac Ganer 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cody Doser 2 0 0 0 0 1
Derek Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sam Sandoval 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alex Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Deminbrun — — — — — -
#10 — — — — — -
Totals 16 0 2 0 2 8
Batting TB: Dylan Myers, Huffman
CS: Dylan Myers
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (50.00%)
Bodie Nitchals 2, Sage Brummett 2, Derek Wilson 2, Jerry Hernandez, Huffman 2
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Jerry Hernandez 2, Zac Ganer
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dax Whitney 4.0 65 .692 2 0 0 8 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 1.0 10 .500 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 5.0 75 .667 2 0 0 8 2 0
Pitching W: Dax Whitney
WP: Dax Whitney
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Reynolds 10-5, Dax Whitney 65-45
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Reynolds 2-1, Dax Whitney 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Reynolds 2-4, Dax Whitney 11-14
Vallivue
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Deminbrun 0.2 36 .611 7 8 8 0 2 0
Cody Doser 1.1 30 .500 0 0 0 4 2 0
Dylan Myers 1.0 19 .632 1 1 0 1 0 0
Derek Wilson 1.0 21 .429 3 4 4 1 2 0
Jerry Hernandez 1.0 10 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0
#10 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 116 .543 11 13 12 6 6 0
Pitching L: Deminbrun
HBP: Derek Wilson
WP: Dylan Myers, Deminbrun
Pitches-Strikes: Derek Wilson 21-9, Jerry Hernandez 10-5, Cody Doser 30-15, Dylan Myers 19-12, Deminbrun 36-22, #10 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Derek Wilson 0-2, Jerry Hernandez 1-2, Cody Doser 0-0, Dylan Myers 1-1, Deminbrun 0-2, #10 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Derek Wilson 5-9, Jerry Hernandez 1-3, Cody Doser 2-6, Dylan Myers 3-5, Deminbrun 7-11, #10 0-0
