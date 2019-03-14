BLACKFOOT — The 2019 version of the Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos softball team will be young, but they are also very talented and they can hit the ball if any of the early indications pan out.
The girls have been in the batting cages for a while now, and the coaching staff raves about the way the girls can hit.
“We can hit the dang ball,” head coach Jeff Dalley said. “Whether that will translate into wins and carries outside or not is yet to be seen.”
The Lady Broncos have six players who saw a lot of playing time a year ago, and two others that have some experience. That should relate to a number of wins provided the girls step up and produce like they have shown from last year.
Last year’s junior varsity team was the district champions and all of those players are ready and anxious to show what they can do now that most of last year’s varsity players have moved on.
Pitching may be the key to the success that the Lady Broncos have and there is some experience there, if not overpowering fastballs.
Kyah Henderson got her feet wet playing in the field and coming in to pitch when needed.
She could be anything from the Ace of the staff to the top reliever, it just remains to be seen how the team develops.
Maggie Hepworth showed last spring that she can be a force in the circle as she made some quality starts a year ago and just needs to be a bit more consistent. Her varsity experience was in some spot starting assignments, but she came through as expected.
Kymber Wieland has shown that she is a quality pitcher and she will only get better as she gets to throw more on the varsity level this season. She has already shown that she has good stuff as a pitcher as in the Lady Broncos season opening loss, Wieland came in and shut down the Pocatello Lady Indians by throwing 3 1/3 innings of no-hit softball to close out the game. The bad news there is that the Broncos lost the game 5-0.
Everyone wants predictions about the season and there are no doubts that the Broncos can be in the mix for the title, but they will have their work cut out for them.
Bonneville was a top contender in the 5A ranks a year ago and return most of their squad and get to drop to the 4A classification. They are the preseason favorites to win the High Country Conference with their depth and quality lineup. The Bees know how to win and can really hit the ball and have two of their top three pitchers returning.
The High Country Conference is tough and Hillcrest is proof. They were one of the top teams a year ago and bring back most of their players. In any other year, the Lady Knights would have been the favorites to win it all, but with Bonneville in the mix, it will be tough.
Blackfoot ranks in the mix just because talent sometimes takes over and the girls building confidence early in the season will do them well this year. The early part of the season may give us all an indication as to how the season will go.
The Lady Broncos have an early game with 5A Rigby, followed by a road trip where they will play two games against Minico who is always tough and will be one of the favorites to win the Great Basin Conference. Three games in a row against Madison and Bonneville will also give an indication of how good this Broncos team will be.
If they can weather those first seven or eight games without getting discouraged and build some confidence, they could be in a position to win it all.