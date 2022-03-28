BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos ventured to the Treasure Valley to open the Annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament and took on the Sugar-Salem Diggers, a perennial top 3A program in Idaho.

The Broncos sent their ace pitcher to the mound in Ryan Reynolds and he responded for the Broncos with a fine five-inning performance in which he surrendered a pair of hits, one run, striking out four and only walking a pair of Digger hitters.

The result was a 6-3 win for the Broncos to open the tournament and hopefully set the tone for a good week in Boise during the tournament.

Ryan Steidley would come into the game in relief, getting the final two innings, while surrendering a pair of runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks to earn the save.

Leading the offense was Michael Edward, who banged out three hits and scored one run. Ben Wilson, Eli Hayes and Jason Grimmett each added a pair of hits on the day, while four different Broncos each had a run batted in to lead the offense.

Spencer Cook and Ben Wilson each had a stolen base to add to the offense.

In the second game of the tournament, the Broncos were matched up against the Bishop Kelly Knights and the Knights were victorious by the final score of 12-1 over Blackfoot.

The Broncos had no answer for Knights pitcher Collin Dempsey, who was masterful on the mound. Dempsey only allowed the Broncos four hits in the game and a single run, while striking out six and walking two in his five-inning, complete game performance.

Bronco pitcher Jaxon Grimmett was in trouble in the very first inning, giving up three hits and three walks among the nine runs he surrendered. None of the nine runs were earned, which means that the pair of errors committed by the Broncos were instrumental in the loss. Grimmett only lasted two-thirds of an inning, before giving way to Chase Cannon and Gavyn Cornell to complete the game.

The offense for the Broncos was led by Tyler Vance, who had a pair of hits to lead the Broncos.

The Broncos were in the Treasure Valley through Saturday, with games scheduled both Friday and Saturday for Blackfoot, taking on Owhyee on Friday while wrapping up the tournament on Saturday with a game against Jerome.

GAME ONE

Blackfoot 110 011 2 — 6 12 2

Sugar-Salem 000 100 2 — 3 6 2

GAME TWO

Blackfoot 001 00X X — 1 4 2

Bishop Kelly 903 0XX X — 12 8 2

GAME ONE – BUCK’S BAGS TOURNAMENT

Blackfoot

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 4 0 2 0 0 0

Chase Cannon 4 0 1 1 0 1

Tyler Vance 3 2 0 0 1 0

Eli Hayes 2 0 2 1 0 0

Ryan Reynolds 2 0 1 0 0 1

Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Jaxon Grimmett 3 2 2 1 1 0

Dax Whitney 3 0 0 0 0 0

Michael Edwards4 1 3 0 0 1

Boston Ross 2 0 1 1 0 1

Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0

Totals 28 6 12 4 2 4

Batting 2B: Boston Ross

3B: Jaxon Grimmett

TB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards 3, Jaxon Grimmett 4, Eli Hayes 2, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross 2, Ben Wilson 2

RBI: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross

SAC: Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross, Dax Whitney

FC: Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney, Ben Wilson

HBP: Eli Hayes 2

SB: Spencer Cook, Ben Wilson

CS: Michael Edwards, Ryan Reynolds

TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (51.43%)

Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards 2, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Eli Hayes 3, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance 2, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson

Team LOB: 8 FieldingE: Tyler Vance 2

DP: Chase Cannon, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney

Sugar-Salem

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Will Chappell 4 0 0 0 0 2

Dawson McInelly 3 1 1 0 1 1

Tommy Woodcock 4 0 2 1 0 0

Tanner Olson 2 0 0 0 2 1

Luke Aldrich 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carson Harris 2 0 1 1 1 0

Ryan Harris 3 0 0 0 0 3

Andrew Curry 3 1 1 0 0 0

Jackson Gardner 2 0 0 0 0 1

James Chase 3 1 1 0 0 0

Adam Nelson — — — — — -

Totals 26 3 6 2 4 8

Batting TB: Andrew Curry, James Chase, Carson Harris, Dawson McInelly, Tommy Woodcock 2

RBI: Carson Harris, Tommy Woodcock

FC: Tanner Olson, James Chase

HBP: Jackson Gardner

GIDP: Will Chappell

SB: Dawson McInelly

TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (29.03%)

Tanner Olson 2, Will Chappell, James Chase, Jackson Gardner, Carson Harris 2, Dawson McInelly 2

Team LOB: 6Fielding E: Adam Nelson, Dawson McInelly

Blackfoot

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Ryan Reynolds 5.0 62 .661 2 1 1 4 2 0

Ryan Steidley 2.0 42 .595 4 2 2 4 2 0

Totals 7.0 104 .635 6 3 3 8 4 0

Pitching W: Ryan Reynolds

SV: Ryan Steidley

HBP: Ryan Reynolds

WP: Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley

BK: Ryan Reynolds

Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Reynolds 62-41, Ryan Steidley 42-25

Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Reynolds 7-2, Ryan Steidley 0-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Reynolds 13-19, Ryan Steidley 7-12

Sugar-Salem

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Adam Nelson 4.0 83 .590 8 3 3 3 2 0

Tommy Woodcock 3.0 39 .744 4 3 2 1 0 0

Totals 7.0 122 .639 12 6 5 4 2 0

Pitching L: Adam Nelson

HBP: Adam Nelson 2

WP: Adam Nelson, Tommy Woodcock

BK: Tommy Woodcock

Pitches-Strikes: Adam Nelson 83-49, Tommy Woodcock 39-29

Groundouts-Flyouts: Adam Nelson 4-0, Tommy Woodcock 4-4

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Adam Nelson 9-22, Tommy Woodcock 10-13

GAME TWO – BUCK’S BAGS TOURNAMENT

Blackfoot

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 2 1 0 0 1 1

Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 1 0

Avian Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tyler Vance 3 0 2 0 0 1

Eli Hayes 1 0 1 1 0 0

Mekhi Sandoval 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan Reynolds 3 0 1 0 0 2

Chase Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gavyn Cornell 2 0 0 0 0 0

Dax Whitney 2 0 0 0 0 1

Michael Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Ross 2 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -

Totals 21 1 4 1 2 6

Batting 2B: Ryan Reynolds

TB: Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds 2, Tyler Vance 2

RBI: Eli Hayes

ROE: Michael Edwards, Boston Ross

FC: Mekhi Sandoval

HBP: Eli Hayes

TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (41.67%)

Chase Cannon, Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson

Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Michael Edwards, Dax Whitney

Bishop Kelly

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Jack Heffner 3 2 2 3 0 1

Hagan Reynard 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cooper Cammann 3 3 2 1 0 0

Caden Casagrande 1 2 0 0 2 1

AJ Jones 1 1 0 0 2 0

Carter Vandenberg 3 0 1 2 0 1

Jackson Hatch 2 1 0 0 1 0

Ian George 3 1 2 3 0 0

Axel Kappes 2 1 0 0 1 0

Ryan Grubb 2 1 1 0 0 1

Colin Dempsey — — — — — -

Totals 21 12 8 9 6 5

Batting B: Jack Heffner, Ian George

3B: Cooper Cammann

TB: Cooper Cammann 4, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 3, Ryan Grubb, Ian George 3

RBI: Cooper Cammann, Carter Vandenberg 2, Jack Heffner 3, Ian George 3

ROE: Cooper Cammann

HBP: Cooper Cammann, Caden Casagrande, Ryan Grubb

TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (56.67%)

Cooper Cammann 2, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 2, AJ Jones 2, Jackson Hatch, Axel Kappes 2, Caden Casagrande 3, Ryan Grubb 2, Ian George 2

Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Caden Casagrande 2

Blackfoot

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Jaxon Grimmett 0.2 48 .479 3 9 0 2 3 0

Chase Cannon 2.0 28 .464 1 2 2 1 1 0

Gavyn Cornell 1.1 40 .525 4 1 1 2 2 0

Totals 4.0 116 .491 8 12 3 5 6 0

L — Jason Grimmett

Pitching HBP: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett 2

WP: Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett

Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 28-13, Gavyn Cornell 40-21, Jaxon Grimmett 48-23

Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-5, Gavyn Cornell 1-1, Jaxon Grimmett 0-0

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 5-9, Gavyn Cornell 6-10, Jaxon Grimmett 5-11

Bishop Kelly

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Colin Dempsey 5.0 76 .645 4 1 1 6 2 0

Totals 5.0 76 .645 4 1 1 6 2 0

W — Collin Dempsey

Pitching BP: Colin Dempsey

Pitches-Strikes: Colin Dempsey 76-49

Groundouts-Flyouts: Colin Dempsey 6-2

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Colin Dempsey 15-24

Stats provided by Game Changer.

