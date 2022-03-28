BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos ventured to the Treasure Valley to open the Annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament and took on the Sugar-Salem Diggers, a perennial top 3A program in Idaho.
The Broncos sent their ace pitcher to the mound in Ryan Reynolds and he responded for the Broncos with a fine five-inning performance in which he surrendered a pair of hits, one run, striking out four and only walking a pair of Digger hitters.
The result was a 6-3 win for the Broncos to open the tournament and hopefully set the tone for a good week in Boise during the tournament.
Ryan Steidley would come into the game in relief, getting the final two innings, while surrendering a pair of runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks to earn the save.
Leading the offense was Michael Edward, who banged out three hits and scored one run. Ben Wilson, Eli Hayes and Jason Grimmett each added a pair of hits on the day, while four different Broncos each had a run batted in to lead the offense.
Spencer Cook and Ben Wilson each had a stolen base to add to the offense.
In the second game of the tournament, the Broncos were matched up against the Bishop Kelly Knights and the Knights were victorious by the final score of 12-1 over Blackfoot.
The Broncos had no answer for Knights pitcher Collin Dempsey, who was masterful on the mound. Dempsey only allowed the Broncos four hits in the game and a single run, while striking out six and walking two in his five-inning, complete game performance.
Bronco pitcher Jaxon Grimmett was in trouble in the very first inning, giving up three hits and three walks among the nine runs he surrendered. None of the nine runs were earned, which means that the pair of errors committed by the Broncos were instrumental in the loss. Grimmett only lasted two-thirds of an inning, before giving way to Chase Cannon and Gavyn Cornell to complete the game.
The offense for the Broncos was led by Tyler Vance, who had a pair of hits to lead the Broncos.
The Broncos were in the Treasure Valley through Saturday, with games scheduled both Friday and Saturday for Blackfoot, taking on Owhyee on Friday while wrapping up the tournament on Saturday with a game against Jerome.
GAME ONE
Blackfoot 110 011 2 — 6 12 2
Sugar-Salem 000 100 2 — 3 6 2
GAME TWO
Blackfoot 001 00X X — 1 4 2
Bishop Kelly 903 0XX X — 12 8 2
GAME ONE – BUCK’S BAGS TOURNAMENT
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 2 0 0 0
Chase Cannon 4 0 1 1 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 2 0 0 1 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 2 1 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 2 0 1 0 0 1
Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 2 2 1 1 0
Dax Whitney 3 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards4 1 3 0 0 1
Boston Ross 2 0 1 1 0 1
Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 6 12 4 2 4
Batting 2B: Boston Ross
3B: Jaxon Grimmett
TB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards 3, Jaxon Grimmett 4, Eli Hayes 2, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross 2, Ben Wilson 2
RBI: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross
SAC: Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross, Dax Whitney
FC: Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney, Ben Wilson
HBP: Eli Hayes 2
SB: Spencer Cook, Ben Wilson
CS: Michael Edwards, Ryan Reynolds
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (51.43%)
Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards 2, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Eli Hayes 3, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance 2, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 8 FieldingE: Tyler Vance 2
DP: Chase Cannon, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney
Sugar-Salem
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Will Chappell 4 0 0 0 0 2
Dawson McInelly 3 1 1 0 1 1
Tommy Woodcock 4 0 2 1 0 0
Tanner Olson 2 0 0 0 2 1
Luke Aldrich 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carson Harris 2 0 1 1 1 0
Ryan Harris 3 0 0 0 0 3
Andrew Curry 3 1 1 0 0 0
Jackson Gardner 2 0 0 0 0 1
James Chase 3 1 1 0 0 0
Adam Nelson — — — — — -
Totals 26 3 6 2 4 8
Batting TB: Andrew Curry, James Chase, Carson Harris, Dawson McInelly, Tommy Woodcock 2
RBI: Carson Harris, Tommy Woodcock
FC: Tanner Olson, James Chase
HBP: Jackson Gardner
GIDP: Will Chappell
SB: Dawson McInelly
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (29.03%)
Tanner Olson 2, Will Chappell, James Chase, Jackson Gardner, Carson Harris 2, Dawson McInelly 2
Team LOB: 6Fielding E: Adam Nelson, Dawson McInelly
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 5.0 62 .661 2 1 1 4 2 0
Ryan Steidley 2.0 42 .595 4 2 2 4 2 0
Totals 7.0 104 .635 6 3 3 8 4 0
Pitching W: Ryan Reynolds
SV: Ryan Steidley
HBP: Ryan Reynolds
WP: Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley
BK: Ryan Reynolds
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Reynolds 62-41, Ryan Steidley 42-25
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Reynolds 7-2, Ryan Steidley 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Reynolds 13-19, Ryan Steidley 7-12
Sugar-Salem
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Adam Nelson 4.0 83 .590 8 3 3 3 2 0
Tommy Woodcock 3.0 39 .744 4 3 2 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 122 .639 12 6 5 4 2 0
Pitching L: Adam Nelson
HBP: Adam Nelson 2
WP: Adam Nelson, Tommy Woodcock
BK: Tommy Woodcock
Pitches-Strikes: Adam Nelson 83-49, Tommy Woodcock 39-29
Groundouts-Flyouts: Adam Nelson 4-0, Tommy Woodcock 4-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Adam Nelson 9-22, Tommy Woodcock 10-13
GAME TWO – BUCK’S BAGS TOURNAMENT
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 2 1 0 0 1 1
Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Avian Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 0 2 0 0 1
Eli Hayes 1 0 1 1 0 0
Mekhi Sandoval 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 3 0 1 0 0 2
Chase Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gavyn Cornell 2 0 0 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 2 0 0 0 0 1
Michael Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Ross 2 0 0 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -
Totals 21 1 4 1 2 6
Batting 2B: Ryan Reynolds
TB: Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds 2, Tyler Vance 2
RBI: Eli Hayes
ROE: Michael Edwards, Boston Ross
FC: Mekhi Sandoval
HBP: Eli Hayes
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (41.67%)
Chase Cannon, Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3, Dax Whitney 2, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Michael Edwards, Dax Whitney
Bishop Kelly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jack Heffner 3 2 2 3 0 1
Hagan Reynard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cooper Cammann 3 3 2 1 0 0
Caden Casagrande 1 2 0 0 2 1
AJ Jones 1 1 0 0 2 0
Carter Vandenberg 3 0 1 2 0 1
Jackson Hatch 2 1 0 0 1 0
Ian George 3 1 2 3 0 0
Axel Kappes 2 1 0 0 1 0
Ryan Grubb 2 1 1 0 0 1
Colin Dempsey — — — — — -
Totals 21 12 8 9 6 5
Batting B: Jack Heffner, Ian George
3B: Cooper Cammann
TB: Cooper Cammann 4, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 3, Ryan Grubb, Ian George 3
RBI: Cooper Cammann, Carter Vandenberg 2, Jack Heffner 3, Ian George 3
ROE: Cooper Cammann
HBP: Cooper Cammann, Caden Casagrande, Ryan Grubb
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (56.67%)
Cooper Cammann 2, Carter Vandenberg, Jack Heffner 2, AJ Jones 2, Jackson Hatch, Axel Kappes 2, Caden Casagrande 3, Ryan Grubb 2, Ian George 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Caden Casagrande 2
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jaxon Grimmett 0.2 48 .479 3 9 0 2 3 0
Chase Cannon 2.0 28 .464 1 2 2 1 1 0
Gavyn Cornell 1.1 40 .525 4 1 1 2 2 0
Totals 4.0 116 .491 8 12 3 5 6 0
L — Jason Grimmett
Pitching HBP: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett 2
WP: Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 28-13, Gavyn Cornell 40-21, Jaxon Grimmett 48-23
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-5, Gavyn Cornell 1-1, Jaxon Grimmett 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 5-9, Gavyn Cornell 6-10, Jaxon Grimmett 5-11
Bishop Kelly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Colin Dempsey 5.0 76 .645 4 1 1 6 2 0
Totals 5.0 76 .645 4 1 1 6 2 0
W — Collin Dempsey
Pitching BP: Colin Dempsey
Pitches-Strikes: Colin Dempsey 76-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Colin Dempsey 6-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Colin Dempsey 15-24
