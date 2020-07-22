BURLEY – The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team wrapped up the regular season on Monday, when they traveled to Burley and split a pair of games 7-2 in favor of the Green Sox and 12-1 in favor of Blackfoot.
The star of the show, at least in the second game, was Stryker Wood, who knocked in five runs as part of a seven-hit attack to key the win.
In the opener, the Broncos wasted a good pitching performance from Candon Dahle, who gave the team a strong five-inning stint on the mound, only giving up a single run and striking out five. The Broncos gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving away a 2-1 lead in the process.
Leading the hitters in the second game was Jace Grimmett with a pair of hits and Jaden Harris who had three walks and four quality at bats.
Nate Goodwin was strong on the mound, pitching a complete game with two strikeouts to get the win.
The Broncos will now have to wait until the brackets are released for the the American Legion State Tournament which begins on Monday, July 27.
The district tournament will not be played this year since the Boise Valley and Northern Idaho will not be sending any teams to state.
Once the brackets have been finalized, you will find all of the pairings and key match-ups in the Bingham New Chronicle.