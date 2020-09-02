BLACKFOOT – The votes are in and for the most part, the Idaho media has done its homework and the polls for the first week of the season look a lot like the preseason polls did.
Of notable exception is the fact that Highland of Pocatello, who so easily handled Thunder Ridge in their opening game, came back and was soundly thrashed by Sky View of Utah and dropped in the 5A poll from third to fifth. Rigby was impressive and moved into the Rams' place in the 5A classification. The top two teams remain the same, with Coeur D'Alene on top and Rocky Mountain remaining in second and both teams reinforced their positions.
In the 4A poll, Minico, who was ranked fifth, took one on the chin and dropped out, being replaced by Hillcrest. Blackfoot, the only Bingham County team in the 4A poll, was impressive enough with its win over Thunder Ridge to maintain their spot in third in the 4A poll. Of note is the fact that Skyline is in second and the two High Country Conference teams are scheduled to meet on Sept. 18 in Blackfoot in what is expected to be the game that decides the top spot in the High Country Conference.
In the 3A, the big disappointment was the loss by Snake River to Kimberly on the road. So disappointing was the loss that the Panthers dropped completely out of the polls and with the defending 2A state champions in West Side on the schedule this week, another road game, the Panthers will need to re-establish themselves with a good win over the Pirates, or the talk will begin about how the Panthers haven't lived up to the hype of the preseason.
Sugar-Salem, the defending 3A champion, remains entrenched at the top of the poll and they are followed by Homedale and Gooding.
In 2A, the top two teams appear to be on a collision course this year and while West Side and North Fremont don't meet in the regular season, all eyes will be on them as the season progresses and who they play and how they perform will be under the microscope all season long.
Prairie in the Class 1A Division I and Carey in Class 1A Division II are both looking invincible and both are unanimous choices to lead their classifications, so it remains to be seen if anyone will step up and offer a challenge to either team during the course of the season.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (11) 0-0 63 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1)0-0 51 2
3. Rigby (1) 1-0 37 5
4. Eagle 0-0 26 4
5. Highland 1-1 12 3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 3, Lewiston 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 57 1
2. Skyline (5) 1-0 56 2
3. Blackfoot 1-0 42 3
4. Middleton 0-0 22 4
5. Hillcrest 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Jerome 3, Minico 2, Pocatello 2, Vallivue 1, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 1-0 64 1
2. Homedale (1) 1-0 49 3
3. Gooding 1-0 41 4
4. Weiser 1-0 23 5
5. Marsh Valley 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Fruitland 3, Snake River 2, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 1-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 47 2
3. Declo 1-0 32 t-4
4. Bear Lake 1-0 32 t-4
5. Melba 0-1 9 3
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 0-0 65 1
2. Oakley 1-0 51 2
3. Butte County 1-0 38 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 20 5
5. Grace 1-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 1-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 1-0 43 4
3. Kendrick 0-0 34 3
4. Garden Valley 0-1 24 2
5. Rockland 1-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 8, Mullan 6, Deary 2.
Voters:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
Brittany Cooper, KMVT