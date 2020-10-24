IDAHO FALLS – Seemingly assured of a spot in next week's playoff scenario, the Blackfoot Broncos football team took to the road to play the High Country Conference doormat Bonneville Bees and came away with a workmanlike effort that gave them their seventh win of the season against only one loss.
That loss, to Idaho's top 4A team in the Skyline Grizzlies, won't seem to harm the Broncos' chances as they prepare for the playoffs which start this week.
The Broncos, who will likely be seeded anywhere from number two to number five depending on how the MaxPreps rankings shake out on Sunday after the final games of the weekend are played, could even get a home field advantage in the pairings when they are announced.
The Broncos continued to work on their offense and trying to eliminate any mistakes that have been happening along the way of introducing coach Jerrod Ackley's offense to the team.
Getting the team back into postseason condition is also a prime directive after the team was quarantined for two weeks for a COVID-19 scare in Blackfoot.
Most of the offensive line did not have a chance to practice due to the quarantine and it showed in a 14-7 win over Shelley a week ago, but that seems to have been erased following the 34-14 win over Bonneville.
Armed with a strong stable of running backs, led by 2019 All-State 4A running back Teegan Thomas, the Broncos should be able to run the ball easily if they can get some aspects of the passing game ironed out before the playoffs begin.
There have been some hiccups along the way for the Broncos' passing game and a lot of it has been lack of protection for quarterback Jace Grimmett and those need to be eliminated. It is hard to throw the ball when the defense is surrounding your quarterback in the pocket and not giving him time to set up and throw the ball to wide open receivers. It does no good to have wide open receivers like Carter Layton and JaVonte King and Jaxon Ball if you don't have the time to see them and get the ball on a line to them.
The playoff scenario should be announced either Sunday or Monday with locations, opponents, dates and times included.
The Broncos would appear to have a solid chance at hosting at least the first two rounds of the playoffs with their 7-1 record and second place ranking in the polls, but it will all come down to the MaxPreps ranking of teams in the state.