BLACKFOOT – If there were some doubts about the outcome of the Blackfoot Broncos' opening round game against Sandpoint in the state 4A football playoffs, you could understand why.
The Broncos were playing without star running back Teegan Thomas, a recent first team selection in the High Country Conference all-conference team, and Sandpoint had shown a potent offense all season long, averaging over 30 per game.
That all changed early in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Bronco Stadium on the way to a commanding 40-6 win by Blackfoot.
The Bronco defense set the tone of the game early on, stuffing the Bulldogs' offense and forcing a punt. The punt snap was low, bouncing to the punter, and when he couldn't get a good grip on the ball, he was swarmed under by the defense, setting the Broncos up in good field position and the running and passing game took things over from there.
With Reece Robinson providing offense and defense for the Broncos and quarterback Craig Young leading the offensive charge, the Broncos grabbed momentum from the start and the Broncos soon led 7-0. Then it was 12-0 and then 19-0 and then 26-0 and before halftime, it was 33-0 and all the Broncos needed to do was take care of business on their way to an impressive 40-6, opening win.
“We just wanted to do what we have been doing all season long and that was continuing the momentum that we have established,” Young said. “The offense played great behind a good line tonight and the defense shut down Sandpoint and we are now looking forward to next week.”
The Broncos will likely be home yet again next week, but the day and time of the game are yet to be determined.