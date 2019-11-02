BLACKFOOT – If there were some doubts about the outcome of the Blackfoot Broncos’ opening round game against Sandpoint in the state 4A football playoffs, you could understand why.
The Broncos were playing without star running back Teegan Thomas, a recent first team selection in the High Country Conference all-conference team, and responsible for nearly 1,700 yards of offense and 16 touchdowns on the season. Sandpoint had shown a potent offense all season long, averaging over 30 per game and never losing a game in which they had scored 30 or more in a contest.
The defense took care of the scoring by shutting down the Sandpoint offense beginning with the Bulldogs’ first possession of the evening, and the Robinson boys — Draegan, Reece and Bowen — took care of the Broncos’ rushing attack as they were relentless in giving second effort and taking care of the ball as they were able to more than offset the missing Thomas on a cold Friday night.
The result was a fast start by the Broncos on the way to a commanding 40-6 win by Blackfoot.
The Bronco defense set the tone of the game early on, stuffing the Bulldogs’ offense and forcing a punt. The punt snap was low, bouncing to the punter, and when he couldn’t get a good grip on the ball, he was swarmed under by the defense, setting the Broncos up in good field position and the running and passing game took things over from there.
With Reece Robinson providing offense and defense for the Broncos and quarterback Craig Young leading the offensive charge, the Broncos grabbed momentum from the start and the Broncos soon led 7-0. Then it was 12-0 and then 19-0 and then 26-0 and before halftime, it was 33-0 and all the Broncos needed to do was take care of business on their way to an impressive 40-6, opening win.
“We just wanted to do what we have been doing all season long and that was continuing the momentum that we have established,” Young said. “The offense played great behind a good line tonight and the defense shut down Sandpoint and we are now looking forward to next week.”
So stout was the defense, the Bulldogs seemed confused for most of the night on offense and checked out of a called play on numerous occasions. It greatly affected their ability to run a no-huddle offense, which had been their forte for most of the season. Without the ability to speed the game up, the Bulldogs just seemed listless and confused for most of the night.
The Broncos, on the other hand, were running a crisp offense that at times just looked unstoppable. On one running play, for instance, Young handed off to Dragen Robinson and after he picked up several yards and was stopped, the line basically pushed and carried Robinson another five or six yards and into the end zone for a touchdown. Such was the resolve of the offense to get the win on a cold night. They were simply relentless.
The Broncos will be home on Friday night, with a 6 p.m. kickoff and will entertain Minico out of the Great Basin Conference.
Five of the eight remaining teams in the 4A classification hail from the Treasure Valley area — Kuna, Bishop Kelly, Middleton, Nampa, and Vallivue.