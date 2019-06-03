BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team, in search of its first win of the summer season, sent out veteran pitcher Chase Turner to begin the game against the Twin Falls Cowboys Monday afternoon.
Turner found trouble from the start, as he couldn’t find the strike zone, and walked several Cowboy hitters before he was able to get through the first inning, which resulted in a 6-0 lead for Twin Falls.
Things didn’t go a lot better for Turner in the second, although he escaped without any further damage on the scoreboard.
The Broncos — although they were able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first — were never really in the game from the start as the young team struggled to get outs and couldn’t match the firepower of the Cowboys at the plate.
The early start by the Twin Falls ball club allowed them to coast through the game on their way to a 21-6 final score.
For the game, the Cowboys were able to put up six runs in the first, one in the third, three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and then a big seven spot in the top of the seventh inning.
The Broncos kept battling offensively, and although they only got one run in the bottom of the first, added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and seemed to be in the game, but they could only manage a single run in sixth inning, trailing at the time 13-6, and just needed one good rally to close the gap further.
That did not happen for Blackfoot, as the defense would give up the big seventh inning, and the young Broncos committed three errors as well in the defeat.
The biggest problem they had in the game seemed to be four balks that were called on the Broncos’ pitching staff, that effectively salted the game away for Twin Falls.
Turner and Carlos Pimental did combine to strike out seven Twin Falls batters on the afternoon, one of the few bright spots for the pitching staff, and Carter Layton seemed to hold his own in the middle innings when called upon in relief.
As far as hitting goes, the Cowboys out-hit the Broncos by a 14-7 margin and for the Broncos, the seven hits were spaced out throughout the game and just didn’t seem to come in the bunches they needed to score additional runs.
Monday was another learning lesson for the Broncos, who for the second straight Monday faced an undefeated team in Twin Falls. One week ago, the Broncos squared off with the Idaho Falls Bandits, a veteran club which remains unbeaten in four games and now against the Twin Falls ball club, which is 3-0 on the young season and they still had the night cap to go.
Pitching will come around for the Broncos as they begin to integrate the youngsters on the team into the rotation and they shore up the defense a bit and begin to get some timely hitting from the line-up.