IDAHO FALLS – Much the same as it was a year ago, when the Blackfoot Lady Broncos lost their opening game in the District 6 girls’ basketball tournament, it was again in 2020 as the Lady Broncos dropped their opener and were forced to play an elimination game two nights later.
This year, the team came out much more intent on showing that the first round game was not the way that they wanted to be remembered for this season.
The Lady Broncos were much more focused and intent on showing their fans that the real Lady Broncos were back and ready to show everyone just how good they could be against Idaho Falls.
From the first possession, when the Lady Broncos went inside to a waiting Hadley Humpherys who promptly put the ball in the basket, it was a different effort against Idaho Falls.
Defense spelled the difference for Blackfoot as they sped their way to the win, 54-44.
The Lady Broncos opened the game with a dominating first quarter, gaining the lead by eight before the buzzer sounded, sending the teams to the second period.
Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said she was always confident in her team’s chance of victory because of its rebounding advantage.
The Lady Broncos kept up the attack and that led to an easy halftime lead, with the Broncos ahead by nine at 24-15.
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers made a run at the Lady Broncos and actually closed the gap considerably, but Blackfoot would get back to what worked in the first quarter, going down inside to Humpherys and she kept the Lady Broncos in the lead. She got support from a solid game by reserve Kianna Wright, who was able to chip in with seven points and a number of key rebounds.
By the time the buzzer sounded to end the game, the Lady Broncos had moved the lead back to double digits, securing the win by a 54-44 score.
Next up for Blackfoot was a Monday night game against Hillcrest, played on the Lady Knights’ home floor. The winner of that game will be matched with the loser between unbeaten and top-ranked Bonneville and Skyline, most likely Skyline, in the next round of the tourney with a state berth on the line for the winner.
BLACKFOOT 54, IDAHO FALLS 44
Idaho Falls 7 8 20 9 – 44
Blackfoot 15 9 12 18 – 54
Idaho Falls – Alexis Adams 3, Morgan Tucker 8, Kennedy Robertson 6. Calyn Wood 12, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Cassidy Sanders 1, Macy Cordon 4, Aubree Duffin 4.
Blackfoot – Tenleigh Smith 12, Isabelle Arave 12, Praire Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 7, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 11.