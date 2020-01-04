BOISE – You never really know how a team is going to respond to a return to action following a holiday break. The Blackfoot Lady Broncos had not been in action since Dec. 17, a little over two weeks of just days off and some practice with the holidays hanging over their heads.
That is a long time of jingle bells, cookies, parties and Santa Claus beating around in their brains and not enough basketball.
The return back could bring missed assignments during crucial plays, lackadaisical defense, missed shots and the like. Not for these driven athletes who are set on returning to the state girls’ basketball tournament in February. Their minds were firmly on the prize as they kicked off action in the annual Timberline Tournament in Boise.
The Lady Broncos used a 13-8 run in the first quarter, establishing some offense and defense, put the clamps on the Borah Lady Lions in the second quarter with some shutdown defense that resulted in a 9-1 period and a 22-9 halftime lead and used that momentum to physically and mentally defeat the Lions by a final of 41-19 and move on in the tounament.
“Our defense was great,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “It was our first game after two weeks. We didn’t play real great, but it was nice to get back.”
Blackfoot would not back down the rest of the way as they rode the offense of Tenleigh Smith, who tallied 16 points, and their defense, shutting the Lions down for the entire second half. Borah would only be able to account for 10 points in the second half, while the Lady Broncos used their defense to score 19 points and secure the win.
BLACKFOOT 41, BORAH 19
Blackfoot 13 9 10 9 — 41
Borah 8 1 4 6 — 19
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 16, Isabelle Arave 3, Praire Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 4, Tylar Dalley 4, Gracie Andersen 4, Hadley Humpherys 4.
Borah — Bryant 4, McNeal 10, Sawyer 3, Johnson 2.