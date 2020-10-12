BURLEY – The Blackfoot High School Broncos cross country teams traveled to Burley on Friday to compete in the Burly Hope Run, bypassing the more prestigious Bob Conley Invitational, and the boys' and girls' team raced to victory in both events.
Leading the boys' team was Eli Gregory as he has done all season long. Gregory stopped the electric timer in 16:32 for the 5K event, establishing a season best time for himself and stamping himself as one of the top runners in Idaho for the state championships that will be coming up in a few short weeks.
Matt Thomas finished third overall and Justin Whitehead was fourth. JT Morgan checked in fifth overall and Dominic Thompson rounded out the top five runners for Blackfoot.
On the girls' side of things, Blackfoot runners finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the event, with Emily Despain, Sarah Despain and Maddy Larsen leading the way for the Lady Broncos who captured the event by a 50-57 margin over Twin Falls.
Olga Andrade and Kanniya Jorgensen rounded out the top five runners for Blackfoot in the event.
The team standings for the girls are as follows:
1. Blackfoot 50
2. Twin Falls 57
3. Mountain Home 67
4. Jerome 114
5. Burley 117
6. Minico 135
7. Canyon Ridge 163
The team standings for the boys are as follows:
1. Blackfoot 32
2. Twin Falls 73
3. Mountain Home 80
4. Jerome 85
5. Canyon Ridge 105
6. Burley 152
7. Minico 206
For the girls' individual standings, the top 10 stacked up this way:
1. Brittany Garling, freshman Twin Falls 19:51.3
2. Charlize Lawson, senior Mountain Home 20:13.4
3. Julia Gilbert, sophomore Mountain Home 20:15.3
4. Emily Despain, freshman Blackfoot 20:41.8
5. Sarah Despain, sophomore Blackfoot 20:47.8
6. Maddy Larsen, freshman Blackfoot 20:50.5
7. Olivia Kendell, sophomore Burley 20:51.3
8. Eliza Jensen, junior Burley 21:08.8
9. Addison McCluskey, senior Mountain Home 21:31.1
10. Ralayna Amy, junior Minico 21:38.5
For the boys' individual standings, the top 10 stacked up this way:
1. Eli Gregory, sophomore Blackfoot 16:52.5
2. Ryker Holtzen, senior Canyon Ridge 16:52.5
3. Matt Thomas, freshman Blackfoot 16:59.8
4. Justin Whitehead, sophomore Blackfoot 17:00.7
5. JT Morgan, freshman Blackfoot 17:15.4
6. Stockton Stevens, sophomore Twin Falls 17:20.5
7. George Showers, senior Jerome 17:26.1
8. Aaron Seitz, junior Canyon Ridge 17:36.1
9. Derek Schultz, junior Mountain Home 17:42.8
10. Christian Estrella, senior Mountain Home 17:46.4
Next up for the Broncos on the cross country schedule for this year will be the Firth Invitational on Wednesday. Races are set to begin at 2 p.m.