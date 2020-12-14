BLACKFOOT – For the second time this season, the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team faced off against a strong, big-bodied team in Idaho Falls.
For the second time this season, the Broncos came from behind and downed the now 5A Tigers in a tight, closely fought basketball game, this time around by the final score of 48-42.
The first time around, the Broncos were just starting the season and the Tigers’ game was the first game on the schedule. That started the Broncos off on what has been a back and forth year thus far, where the Broncos win one and then lose one. The hope now is this is a start at a couple of wins in a row.
The next game for Blackfoot will be a rematch with Highland, the fifth 5A opponent of the year for Blackfoot, but a team that they beat in Pocatello a week ago by the final of 59-49 and since this time around the Broncos get to play in Chris Gardner Memorial Gymnasium, the thought is that it is a chance to get a pair of wins back-to-back.
The game against Idaho Falls began much like the one to start the season did, with Blackfoot playing from behind as the Tigers came out shooting and shooting well. Their defense also kept the Broncos off the boards and thwarted any attempt at a fast break. By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were leading by a score of 8-5 as both teams were deliberate in the half-court offense, although both were very fast paced in getting the ball up and down the court.
Both teams were struggling a bit, especially from the outside, until Blackfoot was able to get three-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter from Jaden Harris and Ja’Vonte King. The pair of three-balls helped the Broncos to close the game up a bit and the two teams went to the intermission with Idaho Falls ahead by a single bucket at 21-19. It was time to see what adjustments each team could make that was going to make a difference at the end of the game.
The Tigers came out more aggressive in the third quarter, particularly on defense as they tried to stop the ball from getting into the low post area, where Candon Dahle and Ja’Vonte King were roaming.
Both teams came out banging and firing away at the basket, but the style of play only seemed to get Idaho Falls in trouble with fouls and Blackfoot seemed content to let them get into foul trouble.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively, but the defenses went toe to toe for a while and the scoring dropped a bit, with Idaho Falls limited to 11 points and the Broncos 12. That was good enough to trim another point off the Tigers’ lead and at the end of three quarters, that lead was down to just a single point at 32-31 and the momentum was in the favor of Blackfoot.
With the fourth quarter ahead, and their chances diminishing, the Tigers soon found themselves trailing in the contest by an increasing margin and with time running out, they were forced to begin fouling and sending the Broncos to the foul line turned out to be the wrong thing to do.
Player after player was cashing in free throws for the Broncos as they began to edge away from the Tigers.
The Tigers kept up the pressure, but a point here and a point there was added to the Broncos’ total until they were ahead by four, then five, then six and eventually by eight, which is where the Broncos ended up, leading by that number until the Tigers made one last basket. The score ended up at 48-42 and the Broncos’ record was once again above .500 at 3-2.
King would lead the Broncos in scoring with 13 points, while Carter Layton would add 10 and Jaden Harris hit two threes and a bucket for eight from the bench.
The Broncos will next be in action on Wednesday when they host Highland in a rematch of a game that took place a week ago at Highland with the Broncos winning 59-49. It is a perfect opportunity for the Broncos to sweep their second 5A opponent and get two wins in a row for the first time this year. First tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
BLACKFOOT 48, IDAHO FALLS 42
Idaho Falls 8 13 11 10 — 42
Blackfoot 5 14 12 17 — 48
Idaho Falls — Nate Rose 7, Dylan Seeley 9, Merit Jones 8, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Skyler Olson 2, Christian Jensen 4.
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris 8, Jaxon Ball 3, Chase Cannon 3, Dylan Peterson 3, Ja’Vonte King 13, Carter Layton 10, Candon Dahle 6, Jace Grimmett 2.