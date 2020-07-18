KIMBERLY – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team has been on a roll of late, especially scoring runs.
Since a doubleheader loss to the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels back on July 8, the Broncos have scored 66 runs in winning six straight games, moving their record to 15-7 on the season and putting themselves right in the thick of things as the regular season winds down and teams begin to look ahead to the district tournament.
Evidence of how hot the bats for the Broncos have been of late came on Wednesday, when the team traveled to Kimberly for a doubleheader.
In the first game of that twin bill, the Broncos fell behind the Astros 5-1 in the second inning, somewhat due to the fact that they gave up some errors along the way, but they just seemed to dig in and rally with the bats in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring nine runs and added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh to secure the game by a final of 12-8.
The nightcap turned out to be more offense for the Broncos as they scored a quick 10 runs in the first two innings on the way to a mercy rule, five-inning win over the Astros by a final of 14-0.
It is the offense that has been carrying the shorthanded Broncos to their wins of late and the Broncos are hopeful that the trend will continue as they close out the regular season with games against South Fremont and Burley.
The hot bats in the opener belonged to Candon Dahle, Jaden Harris, and Jace Grimmett, who banged out seven hits between them in the victory. It didn't hurt any that Payton Brooks was strong on the mound, throwing five solid innings before giving way to a two-inning save for reliever Tyler Vance.
When you get strong hitting and it results in a ton of runs, it does make the pitcher's jobs easier and that is what happened on Wednesday. Jace Grimmett added three more runs batted in during the game and he was backed up by a pair of RBIs from Benjamin Wilson and Jaden Harris. The Broncos also took advantage of walks and the Broncos were able to cash in on those as well.
Pitching-wise, Brooks did just what the coaches wanted and that was to get some innings and get the team to the end of the game. Brooks was on top of his game, throwing first pitch strikes and keeping ahead of the hitters in the count and getting some key strikeouts along the way. Brooks notched seven K's along the way and when Vance came, he was able to shut the door on the Astros, and keeping them from getting back into the game.
The second game was more offense, but the Broncos also got a complete game, three-hit shutout from pitcher Jaden Harris, saving the pitching for the Broncos and their final pair of doubleheaders of the season against South Fremont and Burley.
Harris scattered those three hits, striking out three along the way and throwing strikes, keeping the hitters behind in the count and dominated from the outset.
Hitting-wise, the Broncos racked up another 16 hits in the game, led by Payton Brooks with three, Jace Grimmett kept his bat hot with another three hits and Candon Dahle chipped in with another pair of hits along the way. Brooks led the team with four runs batted in while Grimmett added three more RBIs and Kyler Mills added a pair as nine of Blackfoot's 14 runs were attributed to those three hitters.
The Broncos are hopeful that they will be able to close out the season with another pair of double header sweeps as they head to South Fremont and then close out the season on the road against Burley on Monday.
Should they sweep those two doubleheaders, they will go a long way toward one of the top seeds in the upcoming district tournament and a good chance at a district title.