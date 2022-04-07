IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos made the trek north to Idaho Falls and took on the Hillcrest Knights in an afternoon doubleheader.

The end result was a sweep for the Broncos taking game one 12-2 and the nightcap 8-4.

The sweep dropped the Knights to 0-9 on the season while the Broncos improved to 5-5 on the year and more importantly, 2-0 in High Country Conference play, just behind Bonneville’s 4-0 mark in league play.

In the opener, the Broncos sent out pitcher Dax Whitney to the mound and the hurler responded with five innings of three-hit, no run baseball, before giving way to Ryan Steidley, who finished off the Knights in fine fashion.

Whitney was sharp on the mound, striking out 10 Knights hitters, while only giving up three hits and shutting down the Knights offense. He only threw 84 pitches in the contest.

Steidley was equally impressive in his two innings of work, giving up two hits and a walk. He allowed two runs, but both runs were unearned, so the pitching staff definitely did its job on this afternoon.

Hitting-wise, the Broncos were led by catcher Eli Hayes who pounded out three hits and drove in three runs in the contest. He was supported by Avian Martinez, Tylar Vance, and Jaxon Grimmett who each had a pair of hits in the game. Grimmett also drove in three runs during the 13-hit onslaught against the Knights pitching staff.

In game two of the twin bill, the Broncos took the lead with three runs in the top of the second inning, and controlled the Knight’s offense from that point on.

Grimmett took the ball to the mound to start the second contest and responded with four solid innings of work, striking out five and walking two. Grimmett did allow four runs, but only three were earned and he threw 81 pitches in the game.

Grimmett was relieved by Chase Cannon, who shut down the Knights on only seven pitches in his one inning of work. He simply put up zeroes in his inning of work — no hits, no runs, no strikeouts, no walks as the Broncos completed the sweep of the afternoon’s action.

Hitting-wise in the second game, Grimmett, Gavyn Cornell and Dax Whitney all contributed a pair of hits, while Whitney and Boston Ross each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the offense.

Game 1

BLACKFOOT 100 036 2 — 12 13 2

HILLCREST 000 002 0 — 2 5 4

Game 2

BLACKFOOT 030 14X X — 8 9 3

HILLCREST 100 03X X — 4 6 3

Blackfoot Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 3 3 1 0 1 1

Gavyn Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0

Avian Martinez 4 2 2 0 0 0

Tyler Vance 3 2 2 0 1 1

Eli Hayes 4 0 3 3 0 0

Jaxon Grimmett 4 1 2 3 1 2

Ryan Reynolds 4 0 1 1 0 1

Michael Edwards 5 1 1 1 0 2

Boston Ross 3 0 0 1 1 0

Chase Cannon 4 0 1 0 1 0

Spencer Cook 0 3 0 0 0 0

Ryan Steidley — — — — — -

Dax Whitney — — — — — -

Totals 34 12 13 9 5 7

Batting 2B: Eli Hayes

3B: Eli Hayes

TB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes 6, Avian Martinez 2, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson

RBI: Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Eli Hayes 3, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross

SAC: Tyler Vance

SF: Boston Ross

ROE: Eli Hayes, Ben Wilson

HBP: Eli Hayes, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Wilson

SB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett

TotalsTeam QAB: 26 (57.78%)

Chase Cannon 2, Michael Edwards 2, Jaxon Grimmett 4, Eli Hayes 4, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 4, Tyler Vance 5, Ben Wilson 2

Team LOB: 12FieldingE: Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes

DP: Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney

Hillcrest Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Bridger Prince 4 0 1 0 0 2

Tyler McCubbin 4 0 1 0 0 2

Ace Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 3

Reggie Stocking 3 1 1 0 0 1

Hunter Peterson 2 1 1 0 0 1

Cooper Jorgenson 3 0 0 0 0 1

Jayden Freeman 2 0 1 0 1 1

CJ Chastain 2 0 0 0 0 2

Brayden Crystal 2 0 0 0 1 0

Totals 25 2 5 0 2 13

Batting TB: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin, Hunter Peterson, Bridger Prince, Reggie Stocking

SAC: CJ Chastain

ROE: Cooper Jorgenson

HBP: Hunter Peterson

GIDP: Cooper Jorgenson

SB: Bridger Prince

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (37.93%)

Jayden Freeman 2, Cooper Jorgenson, Ace Ferguson 2, CJ Chastain, Brayden Crystal, Bridger Prince 3, Reggie Stocking

Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Jayden Freeman, Cooper Jorgenson, Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking

Blackfoot Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Dax Whitney 5.0 84 .619 3 0 0 10 1 0

Ryan Steidley 2.0 30 .600 2 2 0 3 1 0

Totals 7.0 114 .614 5 2 0 13 2 0

Pitching W: Dax Whitney

HBP: Dax Whitney

Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Steidley 30-18, Dax Whitney 84-52

Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Steidley 3-0, Dax Whitney 3-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Steidley 3-10, Dax Whitney 11-19

Hillcrest Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Hunter Peterson 5.0 91 .604 7 4 4 6 2 0

Jayden Freeman 0.0 20 .350 2 5 5 0 2 0

Tyler McCubbin 2.0 33 .545 4 3 2 1 1 0

Totals 7.0 144 .556 13 12 11 7 5 0

Pitching L: Hunter Peterson

HBP: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin, Hunter Peterson 2

WP: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin

Pitches-Strikes: Jayden Freeman 20-7, Tyler McCubbin 33-18, Hunter Peterson 91-55

Groundouts-Flyouts: Jayden Freeman 0-0, Tyler McCubbin 1-4, Hunter Peterson 4-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jayden Freeman 2-5, Tyler McCubbin 9-13, Hunter Peterson 15-27

GAME TWO

Blackfoot Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 0

Avian Martinez 2 1 0 0 1 0

Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 0 0

Eli Hayes 3 0 1 1 0 0

Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 2 1 0 0

Ryan Reynolds 3 2 1 0 0 0

Dax Whitney 2 2 2 2 1 0

Boston Ross 0 0 0 2 0 0

Gavyn Cornell 2 0 2 1 0 0

Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0

Michael Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chase Cannon — — — — — -

Totals 22 8 9 7 2 0

Batting 2B: Gavyn Cornell, Dax Whitney 2

TB: Gavyn Cornell 3, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 4

RBI: Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross 2, Dax Whitney 2

SAC: Boston Ross

SF: Boston Ross 2

ROE: Jaxon Grimmett, Avian Martinez, Ben Wilson

FC: Ryan Reynolds

HBP: Gavyn Cornell

GIDP: Eli Hayes

SB: Spencer Cook, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney

CS: Michael Edwards

TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (50.00%)

Gavyn Cornell 2, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross 3, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 3

Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 2

Hillcrest Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Bridger Prince 3 1 1 0 0 1

Tyler McCubbin 2 2 2 0 1 0

Reggie Stocking 2 0 0 0 0 1

Hunter Peterson 2 1 1 1 0 0

Cooper Jorgenson 3 0 1 1 0 1

Ace Ferguson 2 0 0 0 1 0

Tarik Allen 3 0 1 1 0 1

Drew Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 1

Brayden Crystal 2 0 0 0 0 0

Jayden Freeman — — — — — -

CJ Chastain — — — — — -

Totals 22 4 6 3 2 5

Batting TB: Cooper Jorgenson, Tyler McCubbin 2, Hunter Peterson, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen

RBI: Cooper Jorgenson, Hunter Peterson, Tarik Allen

ROE: Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking

FC: Cooper Jorgenson, Ace Ferguson, Tarik Allen

HBP: Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking

SB: Tyler McCubbin

CS: Tyler McCubbin

TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (26.92%)

Cooper Jorgenson 2, Ace Ferguson, Tyler McCubbin 2, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen

Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Jayden Freeman 2, Tarik Allen

DP: Jayden Freeman, Brayden Crystal, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen

Blackfoot Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Jaxon Grimmett 4.0 81 .704 6 4 3 5 2 0

Chase Cannon 1.0 7 .714 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 5.0 88 .705 6 4 3 5 2 0

Pitching W: Jaxon Grimmett

SV: Chase Cannon

HBP: Jaxon Grimmett 2

BK: Jaxon Grimmett

Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 7-5, Jaxon Grimmett 81-57

Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-0, Jaxon Grimmett 2-3

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 2-3, Jaxon Grimmett 15-23

Hillcrest Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

CJ Chastain 4.1 73 .685 9 8 7 0 1 0

Reggie Stocking 0.2 15 .467 0 0 0 0 1 0

Totals 5.0 88 .648 9 8 7 0 2 0

Pitching L: CJ Chastain

HBP: Reggie Stocking

WP: CJ Chastain, Reggie Stocking

Pitches-Strikes: CJ Chastain 73-50, Reggie Stocking 15-7

Groundouts-Flyouts: CJ Chastain 4-6, Reggie Stocking 1-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: CJ Chastain 15-24, Reggie Stocking 1-4

