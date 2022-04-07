IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos made the trek north to Idaho Falls and took on the Hillcrest Knights in an afternoon doubleheader.
The end result was a sweep for the Broncos taking game one 12-2 and the nightcap 8-4.
The sweep dropped the Knights to 0-9 on the season while the Broncos improved to 5-5 on the year and more importantly, 2-0 in High Country Conference play, just behind Bonneville’s 4-0 mark in league play.
In the opener, the Broncos sent out pitcher Dax Whitney to the mound and the hurler responded with five innings of three-hit, no run baseball, before giving way to Ryan Steidley, who finished off the Knights in fine fashion.
Whitney was sharp on the mound, striking out 10 Knights hitters, while only giving up three hits and shutting down the Knights offense. He only threw 84 pitches in the contest.
Steidley was equally impressive in his two innings of work, giving up two hits and a walk. He allowed two runs, but both runs were unearned, so the pitching staff definitely did its job on this afternoon.
Hitting-wise, the Broncos were led by catcher Eli Hayes who pounded out three hits and drove in three runs in the contest. He was supported by Avian Martinez, Tylar Vance, and Jaxon Grimmett who each had a pair of hits in the game. Grimmett also drove in three runs during the 13-hit onslaught against the Knights pitching staff.
In game two of the twin bill, the Broncos took the lead with three runs in the top of the second inning, and controlled the Knight’s offense from that point on.
Grimmett took the ball to the mound to start the second contest and responded with four solid innings of work, striking out five and walking two. Grimmett did allow four runs, but only three were earned and he threw 81 pitches in the game.
Grimmett was relieved by Chase Cannon, who shut down the Knights on only seven pitches in his one inning of work. He simply put up zeroes in his inning of work — no hits, no runs, no strikeouts, no walks as the Broncos completed the sweep of the afternoon’s action.
Hitting-wise in the second game, Grimmett, Gavyn Cornell and Dax Whitney all contributed a pair of hits, while Whitney and Boston Ross each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the offense.
Game 1
BLACKFOOT 100 036 2 — 12 13 2
HILLCREST 000 002 0 — 2 5 4
Game 2
BLACKFOOT 030 14X X — 8 9 3
HILLCREST 100 03X X — 4 6 3
Blackfoot Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 3 1 0 1 1
Gavyn Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 4 2 2 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 2 2 0 1 1
Eli Hayes 4 0 3 3 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 4 1 2 3 1 2
Ryan Reynolds 4 0 1 1 0 1
Michael Edwards 5 1 1 1 0 2
Boston Ross 3 0 0 1 1 0
Chase Cannon 4 0 1 0 1 0
Spencer Cook 0 3 0 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Totals 34 12 13 9 5 7
Batting 2B: Eli Hayes
3B: Eli Hayes
TB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes 6, Avian Martinez 2, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson
RBI: Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Eli Hayes 3, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross
SAC: Tyler Vance
SF: Boston Ross
ROE: Eli Hayes, Ben Wilson
HBP: Eli Hayes, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Wilson
SB: Chase Cannon, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett
TotalsTeam QAB: 26 (57.78%)
Chase Cannon 2, Michael Edwards 2, Jaxon Grimmett 4, Eli Hayes 4, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 4, Tyler Vance 5, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 12FieldingE: Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes
DP: Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney
Hillcrest Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridger Prince 4 0 1 0 0 2
Tyler McCubbin 4 0 1 0 0 2
Ace Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 3
Reggie Stocking 3 1 1 0 0 1
Hunter Peterson 2 1 1 0 0 1
Cooper Jorgenson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jayden Freeman 2 0 1 0 1 1
CJ Chastain 2 0 0 0 0 2
Brayden Crystal 2 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 25 2 5 0 2 13
Batting TB: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin, Hunter Peterson, Bridger Prince, Reggie Stocking
SAC: CJ Chastain
ROE: Cooper Jorgenson
HBP: Hunter Peterson
GIDP: Cooper Jorgenson
SB: Bridger Prince
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (37.93%)
Jayden Freeman 2, Cooper Jorgenson, Ace Ferguson 2, CJ Chastain, Brayden Crystal, Bridger Prince 3, Reggie Stocking
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Jayden Freeman, Cooper Jorgenson, Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking
Blackfoot Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dax Whitney 5.0 84 .619 3 0 0 10 1 0
Ryan Steidley 2.0 30 .600 2 2 0 3 1 0
Totals 7.0 114 .614 5 2 0 13 2 0
Pitching W: Dax Whitney
HBP: Dax Whitney
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Steidley 30-18, Dax Whitney 84-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Steidley 3-0, Dax Whitney 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Steidley 3-10, Dax Whitney 11-19
Hillcrest Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hunter Peterson 5.0 91 .604 7 4 4 6 2 0
Jayden Freeman 0.0 20 .350 2 5 5 0 2 0
Tyler McCubbin 2.0 33 .545 4 3 2 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 144 .556 13 12 11 7 5 0
Pitching L: Hunter Peterson
HBP: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin, Hunter Peterson 2
WP: Jayden Freeman, Tyler McCubbin
Pitches-Strikes: Jayden Freeman 20-7, Tyler McCubbin 33-18, Hunter Peterson 91-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jayden Freeman 0-0, Tyler McCubbin 1-4, Hunter Peterson 4-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jayden Freeman 2-5, Tyler McCubbin 9-13, Hunter Peterson 15-27
GAME TWO
Blackfoot Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 2 1 0 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 1 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 2 1 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 3 2 1 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 2 2 2 2 1 0
Boston Ross 0 0 0 2 0 0
Gavyn Cornell 2 0 2 1 0 0
Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chase Cannon — — — — — -
Totals 22 8 9 7 2 0
Batting 2B: Gavyn Cornell, Dax Whitney 2
TB: Gavyn Cornell 3, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 4
RBI: Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett, Eli Hayes, Boston Ross 2, Dax Whitney 2
SAC: Boston Ross
SF: Boston Ross 2
ROE: Jaxon Grimmett, Avian Martinez, Ben Wilson
FC: Ryan Reynolds
HBP: Gavyn Cornell
GIDP: Eli Hayes
SB: Spencer Cook, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney
CS: Michael Edwards
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (50.00%)
Gavyn Cornell 2, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross 3, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 3
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 2
Hillcrest Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridger Prince 3 1 1 0 0 1
Tyler McCubbin 2 2 2 0 1 0
Reggie Stocking 2 0 0 0 0 1
Hunter Peterson 2 1 1 1 0 0
Cooper Jorgenson 3 0 1 1 0 1
Ace Ferguson 2 0 0 0 1 0
Tarik Allen 3 0 1 1 0 1
Drew Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Brayden Crystal 2 0 0 0 0 0
Jayden Freeman — — — — — -
CJ Chastain — — — — — -
Totals 22 4 6 3 2 5
Batting TB: Cooper Jorgenson, Tyler McCubbin 2, Hunter Peterson, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen
RBI: Cooper Jorgenson, Hunter Peterson, Tarik Allen
ROE: Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking
FC: Cooper Jorgenson, Ace Ferguson, Tarik Allen
HBP: Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking
SB: Tyler McCubbin
CS: Tyler McCubbin
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (26.92%)
Cooper Jorgenson 2, Ace Ferguson, Tyler McCubbin 2, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Jayden Freeman 2, Tarik Allen
DP: Jayden Freeman, Brayden Crystal, Bridger Prince, Tarik Allen
Blackfoot Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jaxon Grimmett 4.0 81 .704 6 4 3 5 2 0
Chase Cannon 1.0 7 .714 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 88 .705 6 4 3 5 2 0
Pitching W: Jaxon Grimmett
SV: Chase Cannon
HBP: Jaxon Grimmett 2
BK: Jaxon Grimmett
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 7-5, Jaxon Grimmett 81-57
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-0, Jaxon Grimmett 2-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 2-3, Jaxon Grimmett 15-23
Hillcrest Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
CJ Chastain 4.1 73 .685 9 8 7 0 1 0
Reggie Stocking 0.2 15 .467 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 5.0 88 .648 9 8 7 0 2 0
Pitching L: CJ Chastain
HBP: Reggie Stocking
WP: CJ Chastain, Reggie Stocking
Pitches-Strikes: CJ Chastain 73-50, Reggie Stocking 15-7
Groundouts-Flyouts: CJ Chastain 4-6, Reggie Stocking 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: CJ Chastain 15-24, Reggie Stocking 1-4
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game changer at: www.gamechanger.com