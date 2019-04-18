BLACKFOOT – It has been a long year already for the Shelley Russets and the Blackfoot Broncos made it a little longer on Thursday afternoon as they took a doubleheader from the Russets in two five-inning games.
The Broncos won the first game 12-0 and came right back to take the nightcap by the final of 15-0.
Senior Cayden Cornell started the first game and gave Blackfoot coach Liam Pope four strong innings to get the win as he scattered four hits and kept the Russets off the scoreboard. Tehgan Bassett came in to work the fifth inning and did his job as well.
In the second game, the Broncos again used a pair of pitchers to shut out the Russets as Kyson VanOrden pitched three shutout innings and Candon Dahle mopped up the game with a pair of shutout innings of his own. The pair only allowed a single Russet hit in the game while the Broncos pounded out 19 hits in game two.
Leading the way offensively for the Broncos was Carlos Pimentel, who rapped out four hits on the afternoon and drove in three runs. Pimentel was aided by his brother Juan, who also had three runs batted in on the day and Isaiah Thomas added another two runs batted in for the Broncos.
In the first game of the day, Jarod Gough and Isaiah Thomas were the hitting stars, as both batters had a pair of hits and between them, drove in five runs in the contest.
The two teams will complete the three-game series this afternoon when they meet in Shelley to play a 3:30 contest.
Blackfoot improved to 9-8-1 on the season, 3-7 in conference play, while Shelley fell to 0-14 on the seaon, 0-11 in conference play.