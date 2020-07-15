BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team is wrapping up the regular season portion of the season before heading into the district and hopefully state tournament portion of the season.
The Monday doubleheader against the Twin Falls Blackhawks gave the local fans a final chance to see the Broncos in action before they hit the road for three doubleheaders that will wrap up the regular season for the Broncos.
This doubleheader, for whatever reason, gave fans a bit of everything to see from offense to defense to hitting to pitching, and — unfortunately for fans and knowledgeable viewers — way too many conferences between coaches and umpires to explain calls made that either shouldn’t have been made or were just plain contrary to the rules of baseball.
There was a phantom balk call on a Blackfoot pitcher, inconsistent calls on the strike zone where a pitch over the head of the batter was called a strike and a pitch that hit the dirt was also called a strike, and far too many pitches that appeared to be dead center down the middle of the strike zone that were called balls. Even a call that kicked up chalk on the foul line, which by rule is a fair ball, was called foul. Conferences seemed to be the norm for explanation, but they surely detracted from the enjoyment of the games.
In the opener, the Broncos sent out Jace Grimmett to the mound and he responded with a solid five-inning outing. The only mishap in his pitching line may have been the second inning, when with a runner on first and two outs, a ball was hit to the middle of the infield which the Broncos fielded and made the play to first but the ball was dropped, putting runners on first and second with two outs and of course the next batter for Twin Falls would line a single to score two runs, giving the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.
The Blackhawks would score one more run in the inning and led quickly 3-0.
The Broncos got things going in the bottom half of the third as they would bat around the order, scoring eight runs, quickly putting the game out of reach for any kind of a comeback planned by Twin Falls.
Grimmett was not only the star of the game as a pitcher, but his bat was instrumental in the contest as well. Grimmett banged out four hits in the contest from his cleanup position in the lineup and had a pair of runs batted in. He was definitely the star of the game from any aspect that you might look at.
He was backed up sufficiently as Mehki Sandoval and Kyler Mills would add a pair of runs batted in during the contest and the Broncos’ defense would make those eight runs stand up as they would end the contest with an 8-5 victory over the upstart Blackhawks.
The nightcap of the doubleheader was when things really got interesting. The Broncos sent out staff ace Candon Dahle to the mound and he was sailing along through the first two innings, throwing strikes and getting strikeouts in what was shaping up to be a quick, dominating game.
With the Broncos leading 1-0 as the teams went to the third inning, the Blackhawks got a runner on via an error and eventually loaded the bases when the field umpire came up with a phantom balk call, that after a several minute discussion with the second umpire, resulted in a run scoring and shaking up the coaching staffs on both sides. Before the smoke cleared, the Blackhawks had scored four runs, both coaching staffs were unsettled and letting their feelings be known, and the fans in the stands had gotten involved vocally as well.
The Broncos’ bats did come alive immediately, and they quickly answered the 4 spot put up by the Blackhawks with three runs of their own to tie the game at 4-4.
That didn’t stop the catcalls from the fans on both sides, the questions from both coaching staffs, and even the press box had a warning issued by the umpires. To say that the game had become tense would have been quite an understatement. Both coaching staffs should be commended for keeping themselves and their players in the game in what could have turned into a mass exiting of expulsions by the umpires.
Showing that they were not finished, the Broncos quickly shut down the Blackhawks’ offense and then started up again with their own bats in the bottom of the fourth. The big blow came off the bat of centerfielder Stryker Wood, who hit his second home run in three games of the current home stand, a shot that easily cleared the left centerfield fence as was the highlight of the five-run outburst from the Broncos.
That inning made it 9-4 in favor of the Broncos and although they would surrender a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning, Bronco pitcher Tyler Vance came in for the seventh inning and secured the victory for Blackfoot 9-6 and complete the sweep of the twin bill for Blackfoot.
The Broncos will now regroup for the six-game road trip that remains of the regular season. Three doubleheaders began with a Wednesday date with Kimberly, then a Friday double dip with South Fremont and closing things out with a twin bill on Monday in Burley.
Leading the offense in the second game against Twin Falls was the hot bat of Jace Grimmett, who picked up another three hits, giving him seven hits in the doubleheader. Grimmett also added another four runs batted in.
Aiding Grimmett was Kyler Mills and Stryker Wood who each had a pair of hits and Wood who had two runs batted in during the game as well. Payton Brooks also was a standout on offense and defense as he had three quality at bats in the game and made several nice catches in left field and a couple of good throws which froze runners on the base paths.