BLACKFOOT – It was a game that the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team knew they should win and win easily. It was also a game they had to win as the High Country Conference schedule was reaching the halfway point.
Win, and the Broncos would be tied for first in the conference with Skyline and Hillcrest. Lose and they would fall into the category of just being another team.
The Broncos came out with nothing but winning on their mind and it showed in the very first few minutes of play.
They were on spot offensively as they attacked the Bonneville Bees defense and set each other shots on goal that even if they didn’t go in, they let the Bees know they were in for a long afternoon.
Within the first couple of minutes, the Broncos had several shots on goal that just missed, so it was of little surprise when Armando Botello took a pass from Manny Bartolo and just like that, it was 1-0 in favor of Blackfoot. When it was all said and done, the final score was 6-0 and the Broncos were tied for the top spot in the conference at the halfway mark of the season.
This game was a total team effort, as everyone on the bench got significant minutes as the Broncos worked on their offense and the defense stood tall in front of goal keeper Gavyn Cornell, who was spot on in his defensive effort as well. Cornell stopped the few shots that got past the defensive line and helped to set his offense up with booming kicks and spot on passes from within the box.
It didn’t take long for Bartolo to set up another teammate for a shot on goal and this time it was Hugo Garcia on the receiving end of things and the Broncos were up 2-0.
That is the way things would remain as the two teams took the halftime intermission, but things were to change in a hurry when the teams came back for the second half of play.
Shortly after the second half began, it was Misa Reyna who got into the scoring column with a goal that was set up by Manny Bartolo, who was all over the field.
Then Cooper Hanson found a rebound and smashed it into the back of the net and the score was suddenly 4-0 in favor of Blackfoot.
Hugo Garcia got into the action for a second time in the game as he would cash in with another goal and then young Enrique Corona was awarded a penalty kick and he was able to send it past the Bonneville goal keeper and earn a spot in the scoring column as well. With the score at 6-0, the Broncos work was done for the afternoon and the game was all but put into the books for another day.
There is now a three-way tie for first in the High Country Conference between Hillcrest, Skyline and Blackfoot, all with matching 2-0-2 records at the halfway mark. At the bottom of the league we find Shelley and Bonneville, with matching records of 0-3-1, so there is a bit of separation between the upper division and the lower division as the teams begin the battle for the top seed in the District 6/High Country Conference Tournament just a few short weeks away. The play will only get more intense as we go along, with everything on the line.