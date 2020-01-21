BLACKFOOT – Arguably one the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in Idaho took place this past weekend at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and the results have been made available.
The tournament attracted schools from Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming to the meet which was held at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. It was a who’s who in wrestling from this part of the region. This is one tough wrestling meet to medal in, let alone win top honors in the 15 weight classes.
As far as teams go, Bingham County teams fared pretty well as Blackfoot finished in the eighth position, Snake River was ninth and Shelley finished up in 19th place.
Of the nine southeast Idaho wrestlers who made the finals, only two were able to claim titles, Sawyer Hobbs of South Fremont High School at 195 pounds, who moved his record on the season to 36-0, and Kenneth Copley of Sugar-Salem High School at 285, who moved his record on the year to 38-0.
All of the others went down to defeat on Saturday afternoon.
Top 10 team scores from the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament:
1 Kuna High School 219.5
2 Box Elder High School 182.5
3 Corner Canyon High School 139.5
4 Century High School 137.0
5 South Fremont High School 135.0
6 Highland High School 126.0
7 Columbia High School 124.0
8 Blackfoot High School 104.5
9 Snake River High School 89.0
10 Eagle High School 87.0
Here is a rundown of how the local wrestlers did at the Tiger-Grizz who scored team points.
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL
106 — Zach Thompson (16-14) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot High School) 16-14 won by fall over Steve Mateo (Columbia High School) 0-2 (Fall 2:38). Champ. Round 2 — JJ Good (Boise High School) 10-3 won by fall over Zach Thompson (Blackfoot High School) 16-14 (Fall 3:42). Cons. Round 2 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot High School) 16-14 won by fall over Jay Bentley (Canyon Ridge High School) 0-9 (Fall 0:11). Cons. Round 3 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot High School) 16-14 won by fall over Walker Wilson (Evanston High School) 5-9 (Fall 1:47). Cons. Round 4 — Anderson White (Kuna High School) 31-7 won by fall over Zach Thompson (Blackfoot High School) 16-14 (Fall 2:20)
113 — Avian Martinez (12-13) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 12-13 won by fall over Samuel Luis (Hillcrest High School) 2-16 (Fall 1:14). Champ. Round 2 — Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 30-8 won by tech fall over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 12-13 (TF-1.5 4:56 (17-2)). Cons. Round 2 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 12-13 won by major decision over Weston Curtis (Riverton High School) 13-20 (MD 8-0). Cons. Round 3 — Brandon VanGieson (Evanston High School) 12-12 won by fall over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 12-13 (Fall 3:00).
120 — Taye Trautner (31-9) placed 5th and scored 18.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 won by fall over Alias Duarte (Borah High School) 7-12 (Fall 3:41) Champ. Round 2 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 won by tech fall over Cameron Paulson (Skyline High School) 20-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-1)). Quarterfinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 won by fall over Wyatt Romriell (Box Elder High School) 24-17 (Fall 4:57). Semifinal — Michael Mitchell (Kuna High School) 35-1 won by fall over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 (Fall 1:59). Cons. Semi — Kole Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 21-12 won by fall over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 (Fall 3:50). 5th Place Match — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 31-9 won by fall over Wyatt Romriell (Box Elder High School) 24-17 (Fall 3:31).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (13-7) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 13-7 won by fall over Kyle Wood (Riverton High School) 4-18 (Fall 0:56). Champ. Round 2 — Zach James (Kuna High School) 24-12 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 13-7 (Fall 0:57). Cons. Round 2 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 13-7 won by major decision over Carlos Garcia (Mountain Home High School) 19-9 (MD 11-0). Cons. Round 3 — Ryeker Andersen (Century High School) 33-8 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 13-7 (Fall 2:51).
132 — Esai Castaneda (31-6) placed 2nd and scored 25.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 31-6 won by major decision over Ronald Lopez (Bishop Kelly High School) 19-7 (MD 19-7). Champ. Round 2 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 31-6 won by fall over Ryker Matthews (Corner Canyon High School) 9-15 (Fall 1:43). Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 31-6 won by fall over Andy Garcia (Mountain View High School) 14-14 (Fall 3:18). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 31-6 won in sudden victory — 1 over Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 29-4 (SV-1 11-6). 1st Place Match — Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer High School) 22-0 won by fall over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot High School) 31-6 (Fall 3:51).
138 — Austin Despain (28-10) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 28-10 won by decision over Zane Stauffer (Riverton High School) 19-11 (Dec 7-1). Champ. Round 2 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 28-10 won by decision over Jake Woolsey (Corner Canyon High School) 20-12 (Dec 5-0). Quarterfinal — Tyson Clark (Madison High School) 31-8 won by decision over Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 28-10 (Dec 6-3). Cons. Round 4 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 28-10 won by decision over Imanuel Hill (Mountain View High School) 17-12 (Dec 9-2). Cons. Round 5 — Josh Scott (Columbia High School) 23-13 won by fall over Austin Despain (Blackfoot High School) 28-10 (Fall 4:36).
152 — Brock Armstrong (9-23) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Omar Martin (Columbia High School) 7-5 won by fall over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot High School) 9-23 (Fall 1:31). Cons. Round 1 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot High School) 9-23 won by decision over Corbin Bush (Corner Canyon High School) 11-14 (Dec 9-6). Cons. Round 2 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot High School) 9-23 won by fall over Kadon Easley (Canyon Ridge High School) 2-8 (Fall 2:18). Cons. Round 3 — Jose Rexach (Timberline High School) 16-12 won by fall over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot High School) 9-23 (Fall 1:31).
182 — Nick Chappell (31-4) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 31-4 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 31-4 won by fall over Cameron Clark (Corner Canyon High School) 18-9 (Fall 2:25). Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 31-4 won by fall over Josh Wright (Teton High School) 20-6 (Fall 1:41). Semifinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 31-4 won by decision over Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem High School) 35-4 (Dec 9-4). 1st Place Match — Lucas Cochran (Box Elder High School) 31-2 won by fall over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot High School) 31-4 (Fall 1:32).
195 — Dragen Robinson (5-3) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Dragen Robison (Blackfoot High School) 5-3 won by fall over Marco Tzompa (Teton High School) 18-12 (Fall 2:57). Champ. Round 2 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot High School) 5-3 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Sawyer Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 36-0 won by fall over Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot High School) 5-3 (Fall 2:27). Cons. Round 4 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot High School) 5-3 won by major decision over Andrew Morrison (Highland High School) 5-5 (MD 12-4). Cons. Round 5 — Jacob Tobler (Riverton High School) 20-3 won by decision over Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot High School) 5-3 (Dec 6-4).
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
98 — Daxton Jones (19-13) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Daxton Jones (Snake River High School) 19-13 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Ryker Simmons (South Fremont High School) 19-6 won by fall over Daxton Jones (Snake River High School) 19-13 (Fall 0:23). Cons. Round 2 — Daxton Jones (Snake River High School) 19-13 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Daxton Jones (Snake River High School) 19-13 won in sudden victory — 1 over Bridger Janson (Bonneville High School) 8-19 (SV-1 9-7). Cons. Round 4 — David Scott (Columbia High School) 18-7 won by major decision over Daxton Jones (Snake River High School) 19-13 (MD 12-0).
113 — Easton Gardner (17-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 17-8 won by major decision over Devin Dobson (Highland High School) 8-14 (MD 14-4). Champ. Round 2 — Tanner Frothinger (Eagle High School) 25-5 won by decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 17-8 (Dec 12-6). Cons. Round 2 — Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 17-8 won by decision over Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem High School) 28-9 (Dec 11-5). Cons. Round 3 — Kyle Flores (Century High School) 18-19 won by decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 17-8 (Dec 6-4).
120 — Brayden Anderson (24-10) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-10 won by decision over Hunter Chesley (Eagle High School) 3-5 (Dec 8-3). Quarterfinal — Michael Mitchell (Kuna High School) 35-1 won by fall over Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-10 (Fall 3:47). Cons. Round 4 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-10 won by fall over Jaxin Moore (Evanston High School) 18-7 (Fall 4:12). Cons. Round 5 — Wyatt Romriell (Box Elder High School) 24-17 won by fall over Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-10 (Fall 3:22).
126 — Emilio Caldera (29-8) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 29-8 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 29-8 won by major decision over Brayden Phillips (Stansbury High School) 25-10 (MD 9-0). Quarterfinal — Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 29-8 won by decision over Isaac Richards (Box Elder High School) 29-14 (Dec 7-5). Semifinal — Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 29-8 won by decision over Riggin Stone (Eagle High School) 14-6 (Dec 12-5). 1st Place Match — Colter Julian (Kemmerer High School) 16-1 won by decision over Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 29-8 (Dec 7-4).
138 — Kolten Carter (20-14) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolten Carter (Snake River High School) 20-14 won by decision over Treagan Watson (Highland High School) 14-11 (Dec 8-5). Champ. Round 2 — Danny Khoundet (Stansbury High School) 26-10 won by fall over Kolten Carter (Snake River High School) 20-14 (Fall 1:51). Cons. Round 2 — Imanuel Hill (Mountain View High School) 17-12 won by fall over Kolten Carter (Snake River High School) 20-14 (Fall 2:14).
145 — Kyle Richardson (31-1) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 31-1 won by fall over Juan Ramirez (Timberline High School) 6-15 (Fall 0:42). Champ. Round 2 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 31-1 won by fall over Harrison Roberts (Mountain View High School) 10-10 (Fall 1:24). Quarterfinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 31-1 won by fall over Brenton Nelson (Box Elder High School) 8-8 (Fall 1:13). Semifinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 31-1 won in sudden victory — 1 over Jaden Smith (Madison High School) 15-4 (SV-1 9-7). 1st Place Match — Preston Owens (Kuna High School) 33-2 won by disqualification over Kyle Richardson (Snake River High School) 31-1 (DQ).
152 — Tate Benson (32-2) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 won by fall over Ethan Pannell (Borah High School) 2-14 (Fall 1:35). Champ. Round 2 — Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 won by major decision over Lee Nyblade (Burley High School) 15-7 (MD 8-0). Quarterfinal — Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 won by decision over Cael Palmer (Kuna High School) 25-12 (Dec 7-0). Semifinal — Angel Rios (Columbia High School) 34-2 won by major decision over Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 (MD 13-4). Cons. Semi — Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 won by decision over Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 22-8 (Dec 6-0). 3rd Place Match — Tate Benson (Snake River High School) 32-2 won by decision over Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge High School) 23-9 (Dec 9-2).
170 — Marcus Mortensen (24-10) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River High School) 24-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River High School) 24-10 won by decision over Jaydon Davis (Capital High School) 13-13 (Dec 4-2). Quarterfinal — Kaden Westerlind (Corner Canyon High School) 23-6 won by fall over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River High School) 24-10 (Fall 0:24). Cons. Round 4 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River High School) 24-10 won by fall over Zeffery McMahan (Timberline High School) 12-14 (Fall 1:36). Cons. Round 5 — Harrison Hodgson (Box Elder High School) 4-3 won by decision over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River High School) 24-10 (Dec 8-4).
182 — Drake Anderton (22-10) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Cameron Clark (Corner Canyon High School) 18-9 won by decision over Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 22-10 (Dec 10-4). Cons. Round 1 — Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 22-10 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 22-10 won by fall over Cadon Sterns (Canyon Ridge High School) 4-7 (Fall 0:46). Cons. Round 3 — Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 22-10 won by major decision over Justin Angell (South Fremont High School) 22-12 (MD 14-2). Cons. Round 4 — Ben Taufer (Riverton High School) 27-5 won by decision over Drake Anderton (Snake River High School) 22-10 (Dec 9-3).
220 — Nicholas Parris (21-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Charley Hastriter (Capital High School) 25-2 won by fall over Nicholas Parris (Snake River High School) 21-9 (Fall 1:18). Cons. Round 1 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River High School) 21-9 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River High School) 21-9 won by major decision over Andrew Kindred-Shaw (Canyon Ridge High School) 4-9 (MD 11-2). Cons. Round 3 — Marcos Smith-Vargas (Box Elder High School) 2-2 won by decision over Nicholas Parris (Snake River High School) 21-9 (Dec 9-4).
285 — Ty Belnap (22-3) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 won by decision over Gerrardo Duran (Century High School) 26-7 (Dec 2-1). Champ. Round 2 — Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 won by fall over Gage McDonald (Riverton High School) 14-12 (Fall 1:13). Quarterfinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 won by fall over Eric Orozco (Evanston High School) 17-10 (Fall 1:26). Semifinal — Kade Carlson (Corner Canyon High School) 18-2 won by decision over Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 (Dec 3-1). Cons. Semi — Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 won by decision over Mauricio Gonzalez (Century High School) 22-7 (Dec 5-3). 3rd Place Match — Gavin Heindel (Kuna High School) 38-2 won in tie breaker — 1 over Ty Belnap (Snake River High School) 22-3 (TB-1 4-1).
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL
113 — Kyle DeRoache (22-15) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 won by fall over Ethan Lynn (Timberline High School) 12-14 (Fall 3:46). Champ. Round 2 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 won by decision over Brandon VanGieson (Evanston High School) 12-12 (Dec 14-7). Quarterfinal — Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 30-8 won by decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 (Dec 6-4). Cons. Round 4 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 won by decision over Kyle Flores (Century High School) 18-19 (Dec 8-2). Cons. Round 5 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 won by decision over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Semi — Tanner Frothinger (Eagle High School) 25-5 won by fall over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 (Fall 2:00). 5th Place Match — Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 30-8 won by fall over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 (Fall 2:07).
113 — Caleb Martin (15-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 won by decision over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 28-9 (Dec 6-4). Champ. Round 2 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 won by fall over Cole Clinton (Stansbury High School) 6-8 (Fall 1:13). Quarterfinal — Bridger Ricks (Box Elder High School) 25-2 won by fall over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 (Fall 1:26). Cons. Round 4 — Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 won by decision over Konner McGuire (Bonneville High School) 20-14 (Dec 8-5). Cons. Round 5 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-15 won by decision over Caleb Martin (Shelley High School) 15-7 (Dec 5-4).
113 — Kolton Stacey (35-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 won by fall over Weston Curtis (Riverton High School) 13-20 (Fall 0:51). Champ. Round 2 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 won by fall over Konner McGuire (Bonneville High School) 20-14 (Fall 1:35). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 won by decision over Kawika Doronio (Mountain Home High School) 27-9 (Dec 8-2). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 won by decision over Tanner Frothinger (Eagle High School) 25-5 (Dec 6-2). 1st Place Match — Bridger Ricks (Box Elder High School) 25-2 won in tie breaker — 1 over Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 (TB-1 4-2).
138 — Josh Marlow (7-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tyson Clark (Madison High School) 31-8 won by tech fall over Josh Marlow (Shelley High School) 7-10 (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0)). Cons. Round 1 — Josh Marlow (Shelley High School) 7-10 won by fall over Yusaf Benkahla (Canyon Ridge High School) 5-14 (Fall 1:22). Cons. Round 2 — Riggen Walker (Kemmerer High School) 11-7 won by fall over Josh Marlow (Shelley High School) 7-10 (Fall 4:27).
160 — Taylor Balmforth (30-5) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 won by fall over Hunter Black (Teton High School) 0-2 (Fall 1:17). Champ. Round 2 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 won by fall over Taten Garrard (Burley High School) 0-2 (Fall 2:43). Quarterfinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 won by decision over Tim Henke (Bishop Kelly High School) 16-3 (Dec 9-4). Semifinal — Easton Millward (Century High School) 39-3 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 (Dec 8-5). Cons. Semi — Bristin Corrigan (Highland High School) 23-6 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 (Dec 3-2). 5th Place Match — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley High School) 30-5 won by decision over Adrian Martinez (Columbia High School) 21-9 (Dec 5-3).
The Annual Magic Valley Wrestlling Tournament was also held this past weekend and results have been released. Firth was entered in the tournament and finished up in sixth place among the 17 2A schools that were entered. This is a good sign for Firth as they move forward into the Nuclear Conference, District 6 Tournament in a few weeks, and then on to the state tournament the end of February.
Here are the top 10 team scores from the Magic Valley Wrestling Tournament:
1 New Plymouth 264.5
2 Ririe 223.5
3 Malad 166.5
4 Declo 142.0
5 Bear Lake 127.0
6 Firth 119.0
6 Salmon 119.0
8 Grace 108.0
9 West Jefferson 96.5
10 McCall-Donnelly 93.0
Here is how the wrestlers from Firth who scored team points fared at the Magic Valley Tournament in Wendell.
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL
113 — Gage Vasquez (22-5) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 22-5 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 22-5 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 22-5 won by fall over Justin Ray (Bear Lake) 6-9 (Fall 1:22). Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 22-5 won by injury default over Layton Clark (Declo) 22-12 (Inj. 0:43). 1st Place Match — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 22-5 won by major decision over Dax Blackmon (Declo) 21-12 (MD 12-2).
126 — Dustin Bartausky (9-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 9-7 won by fall over Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 9-15 (Fall 0:34). Champ. Round 2 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 9-7 won by major decision over Dakota McIntosh (Salmon) 18-4 (MD 14-6). Quarterfinal — Lloyd Wyatt (Bear Lake) 7-14 won by fall over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 9-7 (Fall 3:53). Cons. Round 4 — Braden Chafin (Glenns Ferry) 19-12 won by decision over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 9-7 (Dec 8-3).
132 — Aiden Clayson (4-15) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Aiden Clayson (Firth) 4-15 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kyle Jensen (Ririe) 24-16 won by decision over Aiden Clayson (Firth) 4-15 (Dec 8-2). Cons. Round 2 — Aiden Clayson (Firth) 4-15 won by decision over Reed Crossley (McCall-Donnelly) 5-13 (Dec 3-2). Cons. Round 3 — Seth Harris (Soda Springs) 11-14 won by decision over Aiden Clayson (Firth) 4-15 (Dec 5-4).
145 — Derek Adams (13-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Derek Adams (Firth) 13-14 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Derek Adams (Firth) 13-14 won by fall over Case Durfee (Declo) 10-14 (Fall 1:01). Quarterfinal — Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 25-5 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 13-14 (Fall 2:56). Cons. Round 4 — Titus Carson (Nampa Christian) 8-10 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 13-14 (Fall 2:42).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (24-5) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 won by fall over Johnny Davis (Soda Springs) 7-10 (Fall 1:13). Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 won by decision over Dalton Moss (Bear Lake) 19-3 (Dec 14-13). Semifinal — Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 18-1 won by major decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 (MD 13-3). Cons. Semi — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 won by fall over Brandon Kimbro (West Jefferson) 10-10 (Fall 1:50). 3rd Place Match — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 24-5 won by decision over Isaac Mitton (Oakley) 14-9 (Dec 6-4).
182 — Ethan Perkins (1-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Andrew Alvarez (McCall-Donnelly) 13-8 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 (Fall 5:20). Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 won by fall over Harlee Liles (Marsing) 8-19 (Fall 0:47). Cons. Round 4 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 (Fall 1:50).
182 — Brandon Richards (16-8) placed 6th and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 won by fall over Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) 15-17 (Fall 1:47). Quarterfinal — Bubba Summers (West Jefferson) 15-3 won by tech fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0)). Cons. Round 4 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 1-7 (Fall 1:50). Cons. Round 5 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 won by fall over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 13-9 (Fall 1:42). Cons. Semi — Colter Bennett (Salmon) 16-5 won by tech fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 (TF-1.5 4:36 (17-2)). 5th Place Match — Owenn Meyer (Filer) 24-11 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 16-8 (Fall 1:58).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (17-10) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 received a bye. Quarterfinal — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 won by fall over Joey McKay (Filer) 15-10 (Fall 3:09). Semifinal — Joe Williams (Bear Lake) 10-4 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 (Fall 4:35). Cons. Semi — Joe Orchard (Ririe) 22-16 won by medical forfeit over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 (M. For.). 5th Place Match — Conner McClain (Malad) 21-12 won by medical forfeit over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 17-10 (M. For.).
285 — Joshua Jolley (15-10) placed 3rd and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 won by fall over Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 8-4 (Fall 4:12). Quarterfinal — Tyler Martens (Salmon) 13-6 won by fall over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 (Fall 2:00). Cons. Round 4 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 won by fall over Colton Doto (Oakley) 1-21 (Fall 0:19). Cons. Round 5 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 won by fall over Gabe Bowlin (Nampa Christian) 7-13 (Fall 1:34). Cons. Semi — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 won by fall over Davin Jones (Raft River) 14-8 (Fall 1:23). 3rd Place Match — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 15-10 won by fall over Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 8-4 (Fall 5:15).