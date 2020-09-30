IDAHO FALLS – It was a crisp, almost cold evening that greeted the Blackfoot Broncos boys' soccer team when they traveled to Idaho Falls for an important match with the Skyline Grizzlies on the pitch at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
It was almost eerie as a near full moon rose over the eastern part of Idaho Falls as the two teams took the field for play and a spirited contest soon ensued.
A lot was on the line for the two teams and the play showed as they went at each other play after play as the ball was moved up and down the field.
Blackfoot entered the game as the top team in the difficult High Country Conference with a sterling record of 4-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall and seeking a lock on the top seed in the upcoming District 6 tournament that is less than two weeks away.
Skyline was fighting for their lives as they sought the same top seed, but has struggled in recent games matching the intensity needed from a top seed candidate.
That was not the case on Tuesday night as the Grizzlies came at the Broncos with everything they had and the two teams battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half, but it wasn't for lack of effort.
The Broncos had several opportunities, but everything was thwarted by an inspired effort from the Grizzly defense. They came up with big stop after big stop as the relentless Broncos offense drove the length of the field time and time again, only to be turned away at the goal.
The Broncos, led by their own defense and some stout turnaways by sophomore goal keeper Gavin Cornell, kept the Grizzlies at bay throughout, to preserve the shutout, at least for the first half.
The second half onslaught against the Grizzlies defense by the Broncos offense continued in the early going and shot after shot was turned away. That is until a 30-yard shot off the right foot of forward Dominc Sanchez was blasted past the goal keeper, who had no chance at a block or stop.
The shot was so dramatic and so emphatic that it raised eyebrows and elicited comments from those who were watching. It was an astonishing shot from a main cog of the Broncos' offense and came after a nice assist from fellow senior Frankie Garcia.
The shot set the tone for the remainder of the evening, as the Broncos continued to work their passing game effectively, moving the ball down the field and into position for a shot and a few moments later, it was Sanchez again who got an opportunity to put the ball into the back of the net and he came up big for a second time, and just like that, the Broncos had some breathing room with a 2-0 lead and the second half was beginning to wind down and the clock showed less than 15 minutes remaining.
The Grizzlies weren't done by any means and their long ball efforts continued, forcing the Broncos to chase the offense with long runs to get between the offensive players of Skyline and the Broncos goal keeper Gavin Cornell.
Every Grizzly shot was turned away as the shutout was being preserved by Blackfoot.
Then came the coup de grace as the Broncos' leading scorer got involved late as Frankie Garcia made an incredible shot from in front of the goal and suddenly the score was 3-0 and the Broncos were home free for all intents and purposes.
That is the way the game was to end a few minutes later, victory secured and the top seed in the upcoming tournament all but assured as only a couple of games remain in the regular season and the Broncos have a two-game lead over Hillcrest.
The Broncos have a 5-0 record in conference, a 10-1 record overall and have only a couple of games remaining.