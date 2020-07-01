BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team returned to the friendly confines of Blackfoot High School’s field Wednesday to take on the Skyline Grizzlies, just a few days removed from a solid 3-2 showing in the Bozeman, Montana Tournament.
With a shortened bench, suiting only 11 players, the team turned to pitcher Nate Goodwin who would throw no-hit baseball into the fifth inning and finish with a complete game three-hitter, downing the Grizzlies by a final of 11-1 in six innings.
Goodwin was sharp from the outset, facing the minimum through the first three innings before allowing a hit in the top of the fifth and eventually allowing that runner to score. Goodwin settled right back down and kept things well in hand for the home team.
“I felt pretty strong out there and all of my pitches were working,” Goodwin said. “I got plenty of rest coming off the games in Bozeman and my team was playing solid behind me.”
There were a couple of gems defensively for the Broncos, who got solid play on the left side of the infield from third baseman Mike Gardner and shortstop Tyler Vance and with only a three hits on the day for the Grizzlies, the Broncos’ bats took care of the rest.
The Blackfoot crew began the game with seven consecutive hits and quickly put six runs on the scoreboard, forcing the Grizzlies to gamble to even try and get runners on base.
Goodwin and the Broncos were having none of that, as they would set the Grizzlies down in order in four of the six innings and scored enough to send the visitors packing in a mercy rule game in six innings, 11-1.
Leading the offense for the Broncos was Mike Gardner, who collected three hits on the day. Jaden Harris and Payton Brooks would each add a pair of hits as the Broncos would pound out 14 hits in all and when you add in three additional base runners due to Skyline errors, it seemed that the Broncos had men on base all afternoon.
Jaden Harris, Nate Goodwin, and Stryker Wood all had a pair of runs batted in during the contest, but the real story was the complete game by Goodwin.
With his two runs batted in and a pair of hits to boot, he played a complete game for the Broncos and set the team up for a twin bill sweep as the second game was to begin shortly after the press deadline for the Chronicle.
Goodwin also was sharp and kept ahead of the batters for Skyline all afternoon, throwing first pitch strikes 13 times during the contest and striking out four in the game.
Goodwin also collected three quality at-bats in the contest, as did Jaden Harris and Payton Brooks as the Broncos are beginning to hit the ball with authority following the trip to Montana over the weekend.
The Broncos will complete the Wednesday evening twin bill and then will travel to Hillcrest for a double header on Friday to tangle with the Knights.