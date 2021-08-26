IDAHO FALLS – For the first 32 minutes of the boys’ soccer game between the host Idaho Falls Tigers and the Blackfoot Broncos, the Broncos played perhaps the perfect game.
The players were working as a unit, passing the ball between each other as they worked the ball down the field and eventually getting a shot on goal.
It was a thing of beauty to watch and see the rapid growth of a very young team in a short amount of time.
Then, everything changed. Whether it was the goal that was scored by Idaho Falls at the 7:27 mark of the first half or not that changed everything, that is when, for a few minutes anyway, the game changed dramatically.
The goal itself was a thing of beauty, a reverse over-the-head bicycle type of kick that went over the heads of the Blackfoot defenders and past the goal keeper and settled in the back of the net. It was not the fault of anyone that the goal scored, it was simply a great kick and one that the player who made it never saw the goal himself. It was one of those things that you simply watch and enjoy for the pure aspects of the athletic ability that it took to score.
You could tell things were different on the field from the way the game transformed in the next few minutes and it all favored Idaho Falls.
A second goal followed the first in about three and a half minutes, making the score 2-0 in favor of the Tigers and one had to wonder if another would follow that one before Blackfoot would regain its composure and close out the half without any further damage.
As the final few second clicked off the scoreboard clock and sent the teams to the intermission, you could almost feel the sense of relief from the crowd and the teams as they went to their respective corners for halftime.
The second half saw a resurgence of sorts from the Broncos as they came out with much more energy and a sense of purpose and they got right back into the game in only a few minutes of play.
At the 36:04 mark of the second half, Blackfoot scored a goal off the foot of Misa Reyna and suddenly it was 2-1 in favor of Idaho Falls, but the Tigers were on the backs of their heels and they were playing a bit afraid and the Broncos had seized the momentum in the contest and the game was back to the way it had started some 30 minutes prior.
Blackfoot was moving the ball with intent, they were making defensive stops and they were playing the kind of soccer that we have become so used to Blackfoot playing over the years. It was part of the maturing aspect that everyone knew was going to have to take place this season with the youth on the team and it was happening right before our eyes.
A win in the game was not in the future of the Broncos on this Wednesday night, but there will be many wins ahead for this team.
Idaho Falls got one more goal on the night, with just over 12 minutes remaining on the clock and it came on a nice lob shot over the head of the defense and goal keeper. It was something that just happened, it wasn’t anyone’s fault, but the Tigers gained the win from it.
The Broncos have one more game in this tough, opening week of the season and that will come on Saturday, when they travel to Rigby to take on the Trojans in another 4A vs. 5A battle. That game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.