TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos may have lost the first game of a doubleheader to the Twins Falls Blackhawks and they may have suffered through the game without benefit of a hit in the 2-0 loss.
That did not deter the team from showing the type of team that they are becoming. The improvement may not be as quick as the team or the coaching staff may like, but they are getting better and proof of that is how they went about their business in the second half of Monday’s double dip.
Less than an hour after that first-game defeat, the Broncos gathered themselves together, sent out pitchers Candon Dahle and Juan Pimentel and they turned the tables on the Blackhawks to the tune of a 3-1 win. Oh, and Dahle and Pimentel combined to pay the Blackhawks back for their no-hitter in the first game by throwing a no-hitter of their own against the Twin Falls ball club.
They may have given up an unearned run in the sixth inning, but there was not a single hit in the ball game by the Blackhawks and that was the big story in this trip two hours away from Blackfoot.
“The boys played well and our pitching was very good in both games,” head coach Liam Pope said. “We are continuing to be a team that is coming around at the right time and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids than I am right now.”
The game was really all about the pitching of Dahle and Pimentel.
Dahle was in control from the very beginning and he threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the hitters that he faced in the six innings of work that he had on the mound. Pimentel was just as good, facing only four batters in his one inning of work and he threw a first-pitch strike to every one of them. The only blemish on the pitching stat line was an unearned run in the sixth, where the Blackhawks were able to get on via an error, one of two that the Broncos committed in the game and that batter was able to come around to score Twin Falls’ only run in the contest.
The Broncos, meanwhile, were busy collecting six hits of their own as they bunched them together in the top of the sixth inning to score all three of their runs in the game.
Jace Grimmett, Carlos Pimentel, Candon Dahle and three others accounted for the hits in the game for the Broncos and of course Grimmett and Chase Turner would account for the runs batted in as the Broncos earned the split in the doubleheader on the afternoon.
“Everyone on the team contributed to the win today,” Pope said. “Somehow, some way, they all got involved in the offense and when the pitchers come through the way they did today, we showed we can play some baseball.”
To say that the whole team was involved offensively might be a bit of an understatement as the Broncos got six hits, racked up a few walks as well, got those two runs batted in by Grimmett and Turner and had some good quality at-bats from the rest of the team, including Jarod Gough and Carter Layton, who each had two quality at-bats. It is hard to get better team response than that, especially after the team had no hits the game just a half hour prior to the nightcap.
With the first of three scheduled double-headers this week under the belt, the Broncos will continue to try and work their way into a decent spot in the upcoming District Tournament which begins next week.
They still have doubleheaders today and Friday when they will play against Idaho Falls today and then against Minico on Friday. Game times as usual will be at 4 and 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot High School field.