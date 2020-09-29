BLACKFOOT – Good coaches are always looking for players who have built themselves and still are coachable. They are looking for players who have developed their individual games to make things better for the entire team.
That is the case with Blackfoot High senior Bryce Cornell. He is better than he was a couple of years ago because he has worked on himself and his game and it has helped the Broncos become one of the best 4A teams in the state of Idaho.
“He’s crucial to our defense,” Blackfoot head coach Liam Pope said. “He’s the general at the back. He organizes the defense and as a three-year varsity starter he’s got the experience to do it well. Plus his speed allows him to snuff out attacks and cover a huge amount of ground.”
One of the key things Cornell has done is develop a side throw that has basically turned that play into an offensive weapon. When Cornell has the ball in his hands, he is, for all intents and purposes, taking a corner kick and that gives the Broncos an immediate chance at a score.
Where most players cannot reach the middle of the field with a throw in, Cornell can, and do it with great accuracy, giving the players who break into the box a chance at a header or a direct kick on goal. That is a huge weapon and the Broncos are taking advantage of it this year.
Cornell also has a strong leg and often booms the ball most of the length of the field from the Broncos’ defensive end of the field to the offensive end of the field putting the opponents in a defensive state immediately.
“The whole throwing thing just kind of happened,” Cornell said. “I just took the throw one day and found out that I could throw it a long ways. I just worked on it and the throw has gotten better and better and longer and longer. It has turned into a weapon for us.”
Cornell is a talented defensive player all on his own and he has continued to work on this game and his passing and leads a strong defensive line for the Broncos. The defensive line is built on speed and all of the defensive players take pride in their ability to chase down the other team’s offense and thwarting any chance at a goal from the other team.
This season, the defensive line working with goal keeper Gavin Cornell has produced three shutouts and five more games in which the team has only allowed one goal during a game.
That is huge when you consider that the team has played 10 games and in only two games have opponents scored as many as two goals. It definitely makes things easier on the offense to put the Broncos ahead and win games.
Cornell is the leader of the defense and there is no doubt about it. He rarely comes out of games and is in superb condition and he is talented enough to also do the placekicking duties for the Broncos’ football team where — in a game just last week — he was five for five in his extra points and there was no doubt about any of them. He has also developed his kicking so that he is pinning the opponents deep in their own territory on kickoffs, time after time. He is a weapon athletically in two different sports. That doesn’t happen just every day.
As for the future, Cornell is just enjoying his senior year of high school and while college is a dream, it will have to wait until after he serves a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is following in the footsteps of his older brother Cayden, who was also an athletic star for the Broncos.
They young man enjoys hanging out with his teammates and considers all of them friends.
“We are a tight group and we enjoy hanging out with each other,” Cornell said. “We go to basketball games together, watch TV or do things as a unit. We all really like each other and have been playing soccer together for a long time.”
The Broncos are on the verge of solidifying the top seed in the upcoming District 6 soccer tournament and working toward the state soccer championships.
When they win, it will be due in large part to the efforts of Cornell and his defensive teammates.