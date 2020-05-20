BLACKFOOT – Legendary football coach Stan Buck may have announced his retirement from Blackfoot High School late last fall, but his career continues on as the awards season is in full swing.
The Idaho State Journal, part of the Adams Publishing Group, sponsored the award during its annual Sports Awards program earlier this week.
Buck, who wrapped up his coaching career this past fall at Blackfoot High School, finished the season with an 11-2 record and a second place finish in the 4A Idaho State Football Championships.
During his 28 years of coaching in Blackfoot, Buck won four state titles with the Broncos and sent a number of players on to the next level, where many of them excelled, including tight end Josh Hill who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints, and Colby Pearson who has been under contract in the NFL for the past couple of years.
Several players from this past year's team have signed letters of intent to play college football next fall, including quarterback Craig Young and lineman Nathan Bolinder, who both signed lucrative schoarship deals with colleges and will report to their respective schools in August.
“I am really humbled by this award,” Stan Buck said. “I have had a lot of fun coaching in Blackfoot and have been blessed to have so many great players, teams and coaches to work with me during all these years. Kim and I have been so blessed to have the friends in the area that we have and support of the community on the football field.”
Buck not only put up legendary numbers while coaching, but he has also influenced hundreds of young players who couldn't wait to get a chance to play for the Blackfoot coach.
All-State running back Teegan Thomas is one of those players who benefited from the coaching of Stan Buck.
“All I can remember from the time that I first started playing football was that if I worked hard enough, I would get to play for Stan Buck when I got to high school,” Thomas said. “This last year, all the hard work paid off and we had a special team and I had a special year and we all owe it to Coach Buck and what he was able to teach us along the way.”
Buck also had a special relationship with a lot of quarterbacks during his tenure at Blackfoot. He often said that it was the quarterbacks who made his offense go and he was quick to single out the ones who helped get him to the state championship games.
Stan Buck may be leaving Blackfoot and retiring from coaching football for the Broncos, he will be leaving a million great memories and he will never be forgotten and will constantly be the measuring stick by which success in Blackfoot will compared to for now and forever more.