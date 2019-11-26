THOMAS – It was expected that the Snake River Lady Panthers were going to be a good team. They may even exceed head coach Jeff Steadman’s own evaluation of his team in the early going of the season. Facing their second straight opponent from the District 4, Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, the Lady Panthers were dominant for a second consecutive game, taking the lead early on and then extending the lead to the point that the starters didn’t even play in the fourth quarter. The game started much as you would expect, with the Lady Panthers establishing themselves inside with their height advantage and quickly opened up a big lead. By the end of the first stanza, the Lady Panthers had used the inside as a lay-up drill and supplemented it with a couple of three-pointers just to keep the Buhl Indians honest and had a 17-3 lead. Coach Steadman kept the pressure on and substituted freely in the process and the lead just kept growing. It didn’t help the Indians any that in the process, they began to get in foul trouble by trying to keep the Panthers off of the boards and to stop the fast break when it presented itself. By halftime, the Lady Panthers enjoyed a 33-6 lead and the ultimate question became just how far did the Panthers want to extend the lead before they stopped trying to score. “The girls played well,” Steadman said. “We’ve had a couple good practices this past week, and I think it translated well for us in the game.” When the teams returned from the intermission, the Indians tried to turn the pressure up another notch, the Lady Panthers became a little more passive on the defensive end, and the Indians were able to close the gap somewhat. At the end of the third period, the Lady Panthers still held a 22-point lead at 39-17 and the bench had been emptied with substitutes getting some experience against a varsity team on the other side. The fourth quarter was much the same as the Panthers were content to let the clock run, get some game time for the younger players and by the time the buzzer sounded ending the contest, the final score was 46-26 and the Panthers were 2-0 on the season. Next up for Snake River will be a road trip to Soda Springs for an afternoon contest against the Cardinals. Soda is 1-1 on the season following a loss to Sugar-Salem last week. Buhl 3 3 11 9 — 26 Snake River 17 16 6 7 — 46 Buhl — Morse 11, T. Tverdy 6, Higgins 3, A. Tverdy 2, Montgomery 4 Snake River — Olivia Kracl 9, Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 15, Reagan VanOrden 3, Caselle Howell 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 11.
THOMAS – It was expected that the Snake River Lady Panthers were going to be a good team. They may even exceed head coach Jeff Steadman’s own evaluation of his team in the early going of the season.
Facing their second straight opponent from the District 4, Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, the Lady Panthers were dominant for a second consecutive game, taking the lead early on and then extending the lead to the point that the starters didn’t even play in the fourth quarter.
The game started much as you would expect, with the Lady Panthers establishing themselves inside with their height advantage and quickly opened up a big lead. By the end of the first stanza, the Lady Panthers had used the inside as a lay-up drill and supplemented it with a couple of three-pointers just to keep the Buhl Indians honest and had a 17-3 lead.
Coach Steadman kept the pressure on and substituted freely in the process and the lead just kept growing. It didn’t help the Indians any that in the process, they began to get in foul trouble by trying to keep the Panthers off of the boards and to stop the fast break when it presented itself.
By halftime, the Lady Panthers enjoyed a 33-6 lead and the ultimate question became just how far did the Panthers want to extend the lead before they stopped trying to score.
“The girls played well,” Steadman said. “We’ve had a couple good practices this past week, and I think it translated well for us in the game.”
When the teams returned from the intermission, the Indians tried to turn the pressure up another notch, the Lady Panthers became a little more passive on the defensive end, and the Indians were able to close the gap somewhat. At the end of the third period, the Lady Panthers still held a 22-point lead at 39-17 and the bench had been emptied with substitutes getting some experience against a varsity team on the other side.
The fourth quarter was much the same as the Panthers were content to let the clock run, get some game time for the younger players and by the time the buzzer sounded ending the contest, the final score was 46-26 and the Panthers were 2-0 on the season.
Next up for Snake River will be a road trip to Soda Springs for an afternoon contest against the Cardinals. Soda is 1-1 on the season following a loss to Sugar-Salem last week.
Buhl 3 3 11 9 — 26
Snake River 17 16 6 7 — 46
Buhl — Morse 11, T. Tverdy 6, Higgins 3, A. Tverdy 2, Montgomery 4
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 9, Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 15, Reagan VanOrden 3, Caselle Howell 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 11.