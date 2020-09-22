THOMAS – When Becky Adams Young took over the Snake River girls’ soccer program just over a year ago, she knew that — like any other building project, whether it was a house, a barn or a soccer team — she would have to start at the foundation. She was going to need a building block or two in order to get the project underway and have something to build on.
As it turns out, Young has a pair of building blocks to work with, and the good news is that they are only sophomores this season and they will be around for a couple of years to work with and to build with in order to get the program back on its feet, so to speak, since the game is truly known as “futbol” which means ‘ball with the feet’ in its translation.
One of those building blocks was really close at hand. In fact, it was Young’s niece Emyrie Adams.
There are a lot of situations in sports where you see that a coach has a relative, usually a son or daughter that plays the game and shows up in the lineup and people will question whether the player deserves to be there.
Let there be no doubt that it wouldn’t have mattered who the coach of the Lady Panthers was, Emyrie Adams would be in the lineup and she would be a starter and probably the star player all wrapped up in one. Emyrie is a soccer player and she plays the game like she was born to be nothing else in life but a soccer player.
You might even say there is some magic in those feet as she moves up and down the field with the ease of a gazelle running across the fields of Africa. She is just as fast with the soccer ball at her toes as she is without and she speeds from one point to another, whether she is chasing down an opponent with the ball or she has her sights set on the goal keeper and her eventual attempt at scoring another goal, which she does with regularity.
Emyrie was born to be a soccer player and although she is a sophomore, only 15 years old, she has been playing the game since she was five years old. That is 10 years of competitive soccer and she is only beginning her career and has many more years ahead of her.
“My natural position is called offensive midfielder,” Adams said. “My job is to get the ball downfield and either get the ball to the shooters, or forwards or get the shot myself.”
She is a quick, talented handler of the ball and she is only just now tapped into her budding talent at this point of her career, but she has already caught the attention of others, namely opposing coaches and even some scouts from some colleges. She has already started to build some plans for the future.
She can handle the ball with equal ability with either foot, right or left, and she can also shoot the ball with either foot. That gives her a lot of options when handling the ball and she makes good use of the opportunities she creates for herself.
“I can shoot with either foot and that keeps the other player guessing where I might go with the ball,” Emyrie said. “That is one of my strengths, along with my speed.”
This young lady has speed and could very well be a top sprinter in another sport as she races from one of the field to the other.
In a recent game, one in which she scored three goals herself and set up others for shots on goal to earn four assists, she also was able to go from one end of the field to the other and intercept the ball. She has the kind of ability that might make college coaches drool at the chance to work with her and help to mold her into the total and complete soccer player. The sky is the limit with Emyrie at this point in time.
“I would like to play college soccer, maybe Utah State or Oregon or even farther away like maybe Hawaii,” she said.
It won’t matter where she ends up for college, you can count on being able to see her from the sidelines, with her ability, she will stand out on the field and she will be recognizable with her blond hair streaking in the wind as she races by. She will be one of the fastest players on the field and she will stand out, no matter what position she plays.
Emyrie is definitely one of the building blocks on a resurgent Lady Panthers soccer team.
Emyrie also has a running mate, who is a building block herself, in Gisselle Trejo and we will talk about her in a future article in the Bingham News Chronicle.