POCATELLO – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals ran their short go or championship run as some like to call it and one by one, the 10 main events of rodeo determined their 2021 state champion cowboys and cowgirls and the four-person team in each event that will move on to the National High School Rodeo Finals which will be held in Lincoln, Neb., in July.
One of the most hotly contested events was the bull riding, and fittingly it was the last of the event champions to be named and not without some drama.
Heading into the event, back on Monday, it was generally going to be a match between Cooper Cooke, the two-time defending All-Around Cowboy for Idaho, and Rawley Johnson, who had swept through the District 4 competition without failing to ride a bull or be beaten in their district rodeos.
It turned out to be exactly that, but not without some drama.
Cooke took the lead the first go-round, with a 78-point ride, only to have Rawley Johnson right on his heels with a 69-point ride and the match was on.
Both riders managed to get their second go covered, but Cooke still had the lead.
Getting an early draw in the third go-round and suffering from a tailbone injury, Cooke missed on his third bull, while Rawley Johnson, just like good riders and champions always seem to do, came up with a big ride on his third bull, posting a 76-point ride to not only win the go-round, but move into the lead in average and the event.
It would all come down to the short go and both riders were anxiously awaiting their opportunity to shine in the spotlight.
As if the bull riding event was following a script, the other riders in the competition kept reminding us that it wasn’t just a two-rider contest, there were other riders involved as well.
That point was made when Mossy Waite got involved with a 75-point ride in the third go to get into the competition.
Right behind was Tennessee Owens and Bryce Crimin and even Hazen Casperson, all making rides that reminded the top two riders that they weren’t alone in this competition.
When it was all said and done, however, despite the great job done by all the bull riders and the injured riders left on the sidelines to watch, it came down to Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson.
Cooke rode first in the short go-round, and grimacing from the pain of his injury, managed to get a ride in, scoring a 66 to take the lead.
Of course Johnson would have one more chance and it came with the final ride of the event and the rodeo. He calmly got aboard and got settled and gave the nod to open the gate on the chute and turn the bull loose. He lasted almost long enough to get the job done and would have posted the winning score, but lost his control and the center of the bull with less than two seconds remaining in his eight-second ride, coming down on the floor of the arena, with his dreams of a championship dashed by the bull he was riding.
It doesn’t really matter in the course of things, as the two good friends will be going to nationals together, college together and they travel to rodeos together, so the friendship will remain intact and they will continue to drive each other to other championships along the way.
Both are headed to the national finals and will take along Mossy Waite and Tennessee Owens with them as their team representing Idaho and it should be a very strong team, led by Cooke and Johnson.