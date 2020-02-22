BOISE – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, in search of back-to-back consolation championship trophies at the 4A state girls' basketball tournament, faced an old foe in Burley Saturday, a team that they had already defeated on two occasions during the regular season.
But they make you play all of the games in the state tournament, and for whatever reason you want to choose, the Lady Broncos came out flat and right from the start, it was the Burley Bobcats' game to win or lose. They chose to win the game and they made that choice stand up on Saturday.
Right from the beginning, the Lady Broncos almost seemed to be sleepwalking through their plays and on defense and inconsistent refereeing did not help matters at all.
Hadley Humpherys had two fouls in the first three minutes of the game and was sent to the bench. Tenleigh Smith would follow her a few moments later, both of them on calls that were questionable at best.
To say that the officiating crew had their problems would be an understatement, and when a coach is called for a technical foul and didn't even raise his voice, several out of bounds calls were made where the player was clearly inbounds, and one team shoots 35 free throws to the other team's 12, then you can make a case for some inconsistency.
That was not the reason that Blackfoot fell to Burley by the final of 56-43, but it didn't help any.
The Lady Broncos were a step slow right from the beginning and when the Bobcats hit a couple of three-pointers, you could see the writing was on the wall. Burley used that good early start to claim the opening quarter by the score of 12-9 and you would have thought that Blackfoot was still in the game. That question was answered at the start of the second quarter, when Burley hit three more long range jumpers and suddenly the Lady Broncos were looking at the wrong end of a halftime score that favored Burley by a 29-15 margin.
Both teams slowed down in the third period as Blackfoot went to a more defensive mode and limited the Bobcats to only six points, but on the offensive end, the Lady Broncos could only gather in 9 points of their own and they were still behind by double digits, with the score at 35-23 in favor of Burley.
The fourth was a case of trip after trip to the free throw line for Burley and they were able to cash in enough times (20) to hold the Lady Broncos at bay. It also didn't help Blackfoot that they were unable to connect from long range during the whole game. Blackfoot only hit on two of 13 shots from behind the arc, while Burley was connecting on six of 13, but it was the combination of the missed three-pointers and the huge number of trips to the free throw line that Burley was awarded that became the difference in this contest.
On the good side of things, Blackfoot did make it to the state tournament for the second time in a row and created some lasting memories for seniors Kristn Thomas, Gracie Anderson, and Dallyce Adams, who have created a bit of a legacy and resurgence for the Blackfoot girls' program.
BURLEY 56 BLACKFOOT 43
Blackfoot (43) Tenleigh Smith 8, Isabelle Arave 3, Praire Caldwell 5, Kianna Wright 4, Kristen Thomas 6, Gracie Anderson 5, Hadley Humpherys 12
Burley (56) Amari Whiting 14, Allison Hope 2, Kesie Pope 22, Carrie Baker 8, Lynzey Searle 4, Brooklyn Hoge 1, Sydney Searle 5