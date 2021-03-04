NAMPA – Emilio Caldera has a smile that would attract attention from a mile away. He is also one of the best wrestlers in the state for Snake River High School, who just finished in third place as a team at the recently completed 3A state tournament.
Caldera compiled one of the best records in all of Idaho at 43-3 and was seeded number one in the state in the 3A classification at 132 pounds.
The top spot is the top spot only until someone knocks you off that perch and that is just what happened to Caldera in the finals.
Caldera sailed into the finals with wins over Kaydince Taylor by a pin, over Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem by a technical fall, and over Chance Bennett of Buhl, who had a 52-12 record. That is pretty heady stuff, no matter who you are.
The finals was a different story as Caldera was matched up against Hudson Rogers of Gooding with his 58-3 record. To have to beat a pair of 50-win wrestlers in the same tournament is a lot to ask and it became just a little too much for Caldera, who fell to Rogers by the score of 5-0. That is to take nothing away from Caldera, who if given the chance, could have matched those 50 wins this year. He is definitely that good and will go on from here and win many more matches.
Even more important is the fact that Caldera is a very fine young man who is focused and will go far in life with the goals and ambitions that he has.
Caldera is headed into the medical field after graduation, but the junior still has another year of wrestling ahead of him and he will surely be back for his senior year next fall.
As a part of a strong wrestling program at Snake River High School, he will get the best coaching and support that is available to a wrestler in eastern Idaho.