POCATELLO – The Gate City Grays welcomed the California Jays to town for a little baseball and then played the perfect host to the Jays by allowing the Jays to post a win over the home-standing team.
Final score was 12-3 in favor of the Jays.
It wasn’t as if the Grays didn’t have their chances, they outhit the visitors by a 10-9 margin, but when the Jays got men on base, they produced runs and the Grays just couldn’t find that big hit from their lineup that brought home the runs.
The two teams were busy putting zeroes up on the scoreboard through the first three innings as the starting pitchers seemed to be in complete control, limiting the opportunities that the other team had with runners on base. Trei Hough for the Grays was wheeling and dealing and the Grays were superb in the field behind him. For the Jays, Lescano was just as impressive.
It was in the fourth inning that things began to change. While Lescano was able to put another zero on the board, his teammates would strike for four runs with the aid of an error by Gate City. The Grays still had a chance to get out of the inning without allowing a run, but the Jays were able to keep the inning alive with a pair of hits that were just out of the reach of a Grays fielder. When the fourth was over, the Jays had a 4-0 lead and it was all downhill from there.
In the fifth inning, the Jays really made the Grays pay for a couple of errors and combined them with some timely hitting and by the time manager Rhys Pope went to the mound to rescue Hough, the Jays had scored another seven runs and it was suddenly 11-0.
By the time John Suffern had been summoned from the bullpen, the damage had been done and in the time that it took Suffern to record the final out of the fifth inning, the Jays had added another two runs. Suffern would give up three runs on three hits and walked one while striking out two in his two full innings in relief. Candon Dahle came in for 2 1/3 innings after Suffren and shut things down on the Jays. He only gave up two hits while striking out three in his stint on the mound.
Offensively for the Jays, they did get nine runs and with the five walks thrown in along with four hit batters, had plenty of men on base to keep things rolling on offense. They were led by a pair of hits from Kowoho and Carrena. Both players also drove in a pair of runs for the Jays.
For the Grays, they were led offensively by Austin Shirley, Ben Ditton and Brayden Pieper, each of whom would collect two hits on the night. That alone accounted for six of the 10-hit attack, but the Grays just couldn’t put the hits together to make the Jays pay the price.
JAYS 000 471 000 — 12 9 3
GRAYS 000 012 000 — 3 10 5
California Jays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caleb Castro 4 1 0 0 1 2
Aj Parleno 4 2 0 0 0 1
Danny Ortega 3 1 1 0 0 0
Booth 1 1 1 0 0 0
Kawoho 3 2 2 2 2 1
Correna 4 1 2 2 0 2
Chayes 5 1 1 1 0 0
Bates 3 1 1 2 1 1
Rodriguez-montano 3 1 0 0 1 0
A Rodriguez 4 1 1 0 0 0
Maldonado 4 0 0 0 0 0
Lascano — — — — — -
#45 — — — — — -
Totals 38 12 9 7 5 7
Batting 2B: Correna
3B: Kawoho, Booth
TB: Danny Ortega, Kawoho 4, Correna 3, Chayes, Bates, A Rodriguez, Booth 3
RBI: Kawoho 2, Correna 2, Chayes, Bates 2
SF: Correna
ROE: Caleb Castro, Aj Parleno, A Rodriguez 2, Maldonado
HBP: Aj Parleno, Danny Ortega, Bates, Rodriguez-montano
GIDP: Chayes
SB: Bates
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (35.42%)
Caleb Castro 2, Aj Parleno, Danny Ortega, Kawoho 3, Correna 3, Bates 2, Rodriguez-montano 3, A Rodriguez, Booth
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Kawoho
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 4 1 1 0 1 1
Braden Palmer 4 0 1 1 0 0
Easton Watterson 4 0 1 1 0 1
Candon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Austin Shirley 5 0 2 1 0 2
Eli Hayes 4 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Schell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Ditton 5 0 2 0 0 1
Brayden Pieper 4 1 2 0 0 2
Jacob Gebo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 2 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Losser 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chans Arce 3 1 1 0 1 1
Trei Hough — — — — — -
John Suffern — — — — — -
Totals 39 3 10 3 3 10
Batting 2B: Ben Ditton
TB: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 3, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper 2, Austin Shirley 2, Easton Watterson
RBI: Braden Palmer, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson
ROE: Easton Watterson
FC: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Braden Palmer, Kyler Spracklen
HBP: Braden Palmer
SB: Brayden Pieper
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (51.16%)
Thomas Anderson 2, Chans Arce 2, Candon, Ben Ditton 4, Eli Hayes 2, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper 2, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen 2, Easton Watterson
Team LOB: 13FieldingE: Chans Arce, Braden Palmer 4
DP: Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen
California Jays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lascano 3.1 54 .741 4 1 1 5 0 0
#45 4.2 95 .589 5 2 2 3 3 0
Totals 9.0 168 .661 10 3 3 10 3 0
Pitching W — Lascano
HBP: #45
Pitches-Strikes: Lascano 54-40, #45 95-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lascano 0-3, #45 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lascano 11-14, #45 12-24
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trei Hough 4.2 97 .526 4 9 6 2 4 0
John Suffern 2.0 45 .644 3 3 1 2 1 0
Candon 2.1 33 .636 2 0 0 3 0 0
Totals 9.0 175 .577 9 12 6 7 5 0
Pitching L — Trei Hough
HBP: Trei Hough 4
WP: Trei Hough, John Suffern
Pitches-Strikes: Candon 33-21, Trei Hough 97-51, John Suffern 45-29
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon 3-0, Trei Hough 8-3, John Suffern 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon 4-8, Trei Hough 18-27, John Suffern 9-13
Stats provided by Game Changer