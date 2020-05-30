BLACKFOOT – It is officially camp and clinic season in Bingham County.
It all kicked off on Saturday, with the start of the Shelley Russets Basketball Camp. That camp will continue in Shelley on Wednesday and Thursday at Hobbs Middle school, Wednesday and Thursday at the high school.
The Firth Boys Varsity Camp is scheduled for June 1-4 with times for junior and senior players at 4 p.m. at the high school and for freshmen and sophomore players scheduled for 6:30 p.m. each day.
The Firth Girls Varsity Camp is scheduled for June 1-4 as well, with their players meeting in the mornings from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other camp times and schedules will be posted as they become available and you can always check with the schools for open gyms, weight lifting availability and additional camps and clinics that you may want to participate in.