BLACKFOOT – It is camping season. Not the traditional pitch a tent or clean up the camper and head to the hills, but athletic camps are scheduled all over the area for the coming weeks and involve all different sports you can imagine.
Beginning on Tuesday, June 22, Firth has announced its Annual Summer Volleyball Camp under the direction of state champion coach Elda Park.
The camp has two levels, one for those in grades 1-4 and the other for grades 5-8 and all drill instruction will be done by the varsity Cougar volleyball players and coaches.
The camp for grades 1-4 will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily.
The camp for grades 5-8 will be held from 10 a.m. until noon daily.
Cost for the camp is $35 if paid before June 10, $40 if paid after June 10.
There will be a t-shirt for all kids participating, guaranteed for those who register before June 10.
Please make checks payable to Firth High School Volleyball or venmo @ Elda-Park
When registering, please indicate player’s name, contact information and parent or guardian signature and indicate t-shirt size.
For more information, please contact Elda Park at (208) 390-9231.
The Shelley Lady Russets will be hosting their Annual Girls’ Basketball Camp on June 29-30.
Registration before June 21 is only $30/ $25 if no t-shirt. After June 21 or at the door, cost is $30 and no t-shirt guarantee.
There will be three groups of young basketball players and times:
Boys and girls, K- grade 2 from 8 a.m–9:30 a.m.
Boys and girls grade 3-6 from 10 a.m.–noon.
Boys and girls grade 7-8 from 1-3 p.m.
You can get the link to register on Shelley Girls Basketball Facebook page or text Jennifer Cannon at (208) 709-1824.
The Shelley Grid Kid Camp, sponsored and conducted by the Shelley High School football staff, will be held June 30 and July 1.
Times will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and registration will begin at 5 p.m. on June 30.
Cost will be $30 per athlete.
All instruction will be by Shelley High School coaches and varsity players.
You may get additional information from coach Josh Wells.
This is a great opportunity to get some professional coaching help for your youngster as he begins his football career.