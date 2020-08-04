BLACKFOOT – It has often been said that it takes a village to raise a child. The same can be said about a horse. When a person buys a horse in a small community, the community claims the horse as their own and this is a story about that happening in the southeastern Idaho town of Malad.
The story begins in the spring of 2017, when Malad resident Todd Thomas made a trip to Oklahoma to attend the Heritage Place Yearling Sales.
There are many horses that go through the auction ring at the Heritage Place, most of them destined for the race track or for the high dollar barrel racing circuit and of course there is always the reining and cow cutting events that are so popular throughout the American Quarter Horse Association sponsored events.
HR Captain Jack caught the eye of Todd Thomas, who liked the looks of the bay colt and decided that he would try and buy the horse at the auction and see if he could buy the horse for a reasonable price and if he didn’t turn into a race horse, there was always the chance that he could become a rodeo horse or a cow pony of some sort along the way.
Horse racing has long been a passion of Todd Thomas, ever since he took out a horse racing license in the early 1990s with the intent of becoming a jockey.
Thomas won early in his career and has been hooked on racing ever since.
Thomas has become somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown of Malad, now working with the fair board and county commissioners to present the annual race meet at the Oneida Country Fairgrounds.
Part of those duties include the hiring of the various racing officials needed to conduct a race meet and the organization of the staff to present the program for the public. A lot goes into a race meet, especially with the organization of the staff.
His love of horses still remains and he helps friends with the training of their horses and is always ready to gallop and help train horses, some of which race in his wife’s name as owner. It is truly a family affair as many in horse racing make it so. That is the case with Todd Thomas and the horse HR Captain Jack.
When the Captain was purchased, he brought a bid of $4,700 from Thomas and just like that, he was on his way to Idaho to become a race horse.
He was purchased as a stallion, but the option of gelding him was always there if he became unruly or untrainable as some stallions do. That wasn’t the case with Captain Jack as he adhered to every lesson that was presented to him and to make things even better, he showed some talent in his morning workouts and trials that he was put through by Thomas and his friend and trainer Jennifer Burleigh.
“Jennifer and I go way back and are good friends,” Thomas said. “She is a very good trainer and I ride a lot of horses for her as the stable jockey. It is a good relationship and is beneficial to both of us.”
As Captain Jack continued along the way to becoming a race horse, it was soon evident that he not only had some talent, but that he might actually be a very good horse that could run a little bit and the team of Thomas and Burleigh began looking for a place to enter Captain Jack in a race.
They picked out a race for Captain Jack at Pocatello Downs. The race was for two-year-old maidens, which are horses that have never won a race. The only problem was that Thomas had broken his wrist just before the race and he had a cast on his arm that wouldn’t allow him to ride the horse in his first race.
Thomas quickly lined up a substitute rider in Nakia Ramirez, a rider who was based in Blackfoot and was quickly making a name for herself as a top rider in the area.
From that point, history was quickly made and the start of a legend was just beginning. Ramirez was lined up to ride HR Captain Jack and he made short work of his maiden race, winning by daylight and announcing that he had arrived and he was indeed going to be a race horse.
It is very important to point out here that very few horses win their first race. Even the great horses of all time were not winners the first time they set foot on the race track.
Even the great Secretariat, a Triple Crown winner and generally regarded as the greatest horse to ever live, did not win his first race, finishing fourth. He was later to be named Horse of the Year as a two-year-old and a three-year-old.
No one is saying HR Captain Jack was going to follow the footsteps of Secretariat but this was the first step in cementing his own legacy, especially around the town of Malad.
As word spread around Malad about HR Captain Jack and his success, the questions began to surface about when Thomas would run the horse again and where.
He raced next at Rupert where he could not duplicate his first race win and he was entered right back in the Oneida Country Futurity and he qualified for the finals of the $25,000 race, justifying his entry. In the finals, despite the backing of the crowd, HR Captain Jack finished seventh, but earned enough money to have covered his expenses for a while.
He was soon packed away for the winter, but came back strong as a three-year-old. He was soon showing that he was good, but just a notch below the best. He could win an allowance race or the trial to a derby, just not good enough to win a stakes race, which is often how horses make a name for themselves as they head off to the breeding shed.
That was the ultimate goal for HR Captain Jack as Thomas and Burleigh were looking for him to take his place as a stallion, where he could pass on his attributes to the next group of little HR Captain Jacks.
“HR Captain Jack was a good horse, but he seemed to find ways to lose a race that maybe he could have won,” Thomas said. “He always tried hard, but little things cost him wins and he was never tired when he came back from his races. He loved to run and he could run all day.”
As a four-year-old, HR Captain Jack was brought back to the races for one more try. And he did try, with four on the board finishes in his first four races, including two seconds, a third and a fourth when Thomas decided to take him to the Elko County Fair.
The racing office was looking for one more horse to make a 770-yard race fill so Thomas decided to take a chance and entered him. The result was spectacular as HR Captain Jack got to the front and then just kept on going, winning the race fairly easily.
Thomas entered him right back in another 770-yard race and the Captain won again. It looked like they had found the right niche for a nice horse and the career was found for a very good horse.
Thomas decided to give HR Captain Jack to Burleigh to fill a spot in her barn for a stallion and maybe he would prove himself as a stallion after all.
He had bred some mares in the spring of 2019, so all that remained was to fill a book for him for the spring of 2020 and see how the foals from the previous year looked as they were born.
“His babies this spring look gorgeous,” Thomas said. “They all look like they can run and they are easy to be around, just like their daddy. We are excited about him.”
The best thing, and this is not the norm for stallions who are sent to stud. He remains sound and took to training again this spring and was back at the races in Pocatello.
Thomas started him off at a couple of short distances, knowing that his best race was going to be one going around the turn. That opportunity came up when he returned home to Malad, and a race filled for him at 660 yards.
The crowd turned out, after all, HR Captain Jack now belonged to the town of Malad. He was their horse and he raced to represent them and everyone needed a good pick me up with all of the COVID-19 stuff going on around the state.
COVID-19 has all but stopped horse racing nationwide and especially hard hit was the racing industry in Idaho. HR Captain Jack wasted no time in showing his fans that he wasn’t worried about COVID-19 in any way, shape or form.
He took the lead as the horses raced into the turn and the crowd let HR Captain Jack know they were there to see him as they cheered him home to victory and the winner’s circle was filled with adoring fans. The only thing that was better was that it was also Thomas’ birthday and you couldn’t have given him a better birthday present than the win by HR Captain Jack.
The races at Malad still have one more weekend before the horses will head back to Pocatello for a couple more race days, so it isn’t yet known if there will be a race for HR Captain Jack, but you can bet that if there is and he is entered to race, his adoring fans will be there in full force to back him once again.
The roar that went up as the field turned for home on Sunday was something that you just had to witness to appreciate and one can only hope to witness it again.
One thing is for sure. HR Captain Jack doesn’t belong to Todd Thomas anymore, he belongs to his corps of fans, the City of Malad.