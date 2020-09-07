SODA SPRINGS – The results have now been posted from the two-day cross country meet in Soda Springs, the Cardinal Classic, and there are a number of ways of looking at the results and determining what kind of shape your team is in following the biggest meet so far in the 2020 season.
If you look at just the place your team or school might have finished, some of the 3A and 2A classifications will be pretty disappointing.
If you divide things out, some of those smaller schools will be pretty happy. So, for the sake of argument, we will list the results in both ways.
Team-wise, in the boys’ division, Idaho Falls, who had a powerhouse team in the 4A classification a year ago, is just as powerful and they have moved up a class to the 5A ranks and they pretty much ran away with the standings.
Here is how the 22 teams fared overall:
Idaho Falls 42
Madison 79
Pocatello 93
Preston 103
Thunder Ridge 192
Blackfoot 203
Soda Springs 236
Highland (Pocatello) 257
Logan Utah 293
Mountain Home 295
Valley 295
Century 345
Skyline 348
Canyon Ridge 364
Snake River 395
Teton 413
Gooding 455
Shelley 478
Hillcrest 515
South Fremont 570
Rockland 602
Bear Lake 605
The top 10 individuals were:
Zac Bright senior Idaho Falls 16:26.13
Will Dixon senior Madison 16:28.01
Mitchel Athay senior Idaho Falls 16:39.81
Shane Gard senior Pocatello 16:40.20
Luke Athay freshman Idaho Falls 17:08.81
Jared Harden senior Highland 17:11.61
Ryan Stutz junior Madison 17:13.79
Sam Jeppsen senior Preston 17:17.05
Brevin Vaughan senior Pocatello 17:20.70
Ryker Holtzen senior Canyon Ridge 17:21.43
For the local teams of Blackfoot, Snake River and Shelley, here are the top finishers in the boys’ division:
Eli Gregory junior Blackfoot 17:36.84
Matt Thomas sophomore Blackfoot 17:41.99
Justin Whitehead junior Blackfoot 18:14.94
Lincoln High junior Snake River 18:26.84
Payden Parmenter sophomore Blackfoot 18:41.00
Ben Vernon senior Shelley 19:02.21
Keegan McCraw junior Snake River 19:30.02
Isaac Vernon sophomore Shelley 19:49.42
Cade Morgan senior Snake River 19:55.02
Dominik Thompson senior Blackfoot 20:12.36
Ryker Clapp sophomore Blackfoot 20:15.80
Brock Goodwin junior Snake River 20:31.32
Nathan Adams junior Snake River 20:34.14
Mike Hansen sophomore Shelley 20:35.70
Dallin Morse junior Blackfoot 20:37.14
Zac Gillett senior Shelley 20:41.86
Roy Meek junior Shelley 21:35.66
Tanner Fillmore junior Snake River 21:58.84
Bowen Maynard freshman Shelley 23:25.77
Noah Jones sophomore Snake River 23:27.35
Benson Versey freshman Shelley 23:31.50
On the girls’ side of things, the 20 teams that had complete lineups, the finishing order was led by Pocatello with 71 points and they were followed by Skyline and Preston, giving the 4A classification a 1-2-3 sweep of the standings.
The complete order of the girls’ teams is as follows:
Pocatello 71
Skyline 82
Preston 95
Madison 144
Idaho Falls 184
Thunder Ridge 194
Blackfoot 213
Soda Springs 227
Mountain Home 227
Highland (Pocatello) 232
Bear Lake 254
Teton 326
Snake River 339
South Fremont 361
Century 366
Shelley 370
Rockland 386
Logan, Utah 484
Canyon Ridge 502
Hillcrest 611
Individually, the top 10 finishers were:
Jessica Duran sophomore Wendell 20:20.68
Raegan Hart senior Skyline 20:41.52
Nelah Roberts freshman Skyline 20:44.93
Bailey Bird sophomore Pocatello 20:50.29
Hailey Thueson senior Thunder Ridge 21:06.78
Hailey Renzello freshman Pocatello 21:11.07
Andie Bell junior Preston 21:21.76
Rebekah Kinghorn sophomore Madison 21:22.09
McKinley Scott junior Preston 21:25.03
Allison Lemons sophomore Idaho Falls 21:25.51
For the local teams of Blackfoot, Snake River and Shelley, here are the top finishers for each team:
Emily Despain freshman Blackfoot 22:19.97
Sarah Despain junior Blackfoot 22:20.48
Kierra Jensen senior Snake River 22:56.82
Hailey Raymond freshman Snake River 22:57.33
Maddy Larsen freshman Blackfoot 23:07.69
Clara Benson senior Shelley 23:08.91
Olga Andrade freshman Blackfoot 23:43.98
Sydney Crumley senior Blackfoot 23:47.56
Lucy Christensen sophomore Shelley 23:58.23
Morgan Sensenbach senior Snake River 23:59.00
Savannah Ivins freshman Shelley 24:01.92
Jenna Moulton junior Shelley 24:47.97
Camdyn Dunn freshman Snake River 24:55.79
Kanniaya Jorgensen junior Blackfoot 25:01.46
Whitney Christensen sophomore Blackfoot 25:03.98
Jessica Williams senior Shelley 25:54.71
Aliza Haroldson sophomore Snake River 26:27.98
Emma Perkes sophomore Snake River 26:35.90
Taylor Marshall freshman Snake River 26:52.63