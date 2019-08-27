FIRTH – Not only is Cannon Carpenter the kind of athlete that coaches love to see trying out for their sport, he is the kind of athlete that will do anything and play any position that the coach wants him to.
Last year, Carpenter excelled and letter in football, basketball and track and will do so again this year barring injury. Only this year, he wants to bring home a championship or two along the way.
“I can’t wait for the season to get underway,” Carpenter said. “After playing wide receiver last year, coach asked if I would switch to running back this year and I can’t wait. I think that it gives us more options and I can catch the ball out of the backfield as well.”
With an attitude like that, what coach wouldn’t like to have Carpenter on the field as much as possible.
The Cougars will stay with the same wide open offense that they have used for a number of years, but will be tweaking the defense a bit to give themselves a bit better coverage, especially on pass plays. That was one area that hurt the Cougars chances a bit a year ago.
“We will have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the team this year, so we will need to help them learn the game the Cougar way,” Carpenter said. “If we all do our job and the younger players learn what their jobs are, we should be very good and staring a championship in the eyes.”
Cannon Carpenter just gives you that smile of his and it almost makes you think that he has this thing under control and with his confidence level, he just might have.