SHELLEY – Caydence Taylor has been a valued member of the Shelley High School volleyball team for three years and has been rewarded for all that hard work with a scholarship and acceptance to the Columbia Basin College team where she will take her game to the next level.
Playing as an outside hitter for the Lady Russets, she had developed and become exactly what the Hawks of Columbia Basin need and want in a collegiate player.
“I plan on taking classes in dental hygiene and working toward my bachelor’s degree,” Taylor said. “With the dual credits that I have earned in high school, I should be able to achieve that in two years and the volleyball is just an extra little bit of icing on the cake.”
The entire family showed up for the letter of intent signing and if anything, her mom, Courtney Anderson, was the most dismayed at her leaving.
“She is my pride and joy and I am really happy for her to have this opportunity,” Anderson said. “I am going to miss not having my running mate around and that is why all the tears.”
They came from all over Bingham County to wish Caydence well on this new adventure in her life, as grandparents came from the Snake River School District area and her dad from Wyoming, and even her boyfriend and his parents from the Blackfoot area all showed up to lend support.
Taylor was even more attractive to Columbia Basin College because of the academic prowess she has shown and the academic scholarships she will be bringing with her. She currently stands fifth in her class academically so she is a true student-athlete in ever sense of the word.
“They want me to be on campus by July 17 to begin our fall training for volleyball,” Taylor said. “That is okay with me because it will give me a great chance to get to know my team better and to show the coaches what I can do as well.”
The school reached out to her in the fall and Taylor responded with video and coaches’ comments on her game. The offer came in to Taylor in late November and she accepted.
With all of the support shown for Caydence at the letter of intent signing, she will have a large following as she heads off to Pasco, Wash., to attend Columbia Basin College.
Columbia Basin College has a strong tradition of excellence in volleyball and are the defending East Regional champions from 2021. The current roster includes players from Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado, Louisiana and elsewhere, so there is a very diverse group of players who will be attending the college.