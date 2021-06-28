BLACKFOOT – If you have never seen a Ranch Rodeo, maybe it is time that you do! If for no other reason than to see for yourself the differences between the traditional rodeo, with calf roping, team roping, Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and the other events that you find during a rodeo.
The Ranch Rodeo has it own version of events, beginning with Mutton Busting for the kids, Wild Cow Race, Sagebrush Team Roping, Bronc Riding (With different rules and equipment), Trailer Loading, Bedroll Race, Team Mugging and so on.
It is more like some made up events on steroids for average, everyday cowboys and cowgirls doing stuff they may have to do on the ranch on a daily basis.
It is nothing like the polished, professional rodeos that you see on television or at the upcoming Gem State Classic Rodeo during the Eastern Idaho State Fair or the recently completed Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals.
This is wild, at times fun and definitely made for picture taking as these average, everyday cowboys try just as hard to win a a buckle as do the professionals.
Let’s start with Mutton Busting. Now these kids, usually aged 10 and under, are released from a bucking chute latched onto a woolly sheep and hanging on for dear life as the sheep barrels to the other side of the arena. The kids are scored from 1-100 and it usually is the kid that hangs on the longest that gets the highest score and wins the event. On Saturday night, for instance, It was Piper Burgess who made it to a mark in the arena and scored an 87 to win the buckle and boy was she and her parents proud of the effort.
Trailer Loading was next and it is was something different to see if nothing else.
Two trailers are parked in the arena, attached to a truck. Three cowboys put their horses in the trailers and pile into the back of the trucks. This competition is between two teams and the object is to race to their horses, rope a crazed, wild steer and then somehow, get the steer into the back of the trailer. The team with the fastest time wins. The difficulty lies in the fact that there are two teams working against each other at the time and the arena is fairly crowded. On your mark, get set, go and the action begins. A good time would be around a minute, the winning time on Saturday was 33.74 seconds and the winners were the Christensen Ranch. Pretty wild event!
The Ranch Bronc Riding was based upon the Rodeo event of Saddle Bronc riding, with a few exceptions. They still try to get an eight second ride in and they are judged by a pair of judges, but the saddle is a normal stock saddle instead of a bucking saddle, the rider can use both hands, one on a lead rope and the other on the saddle horn. It is pretty wild, but more riders make the eight second count than do the Real Rodeo cowboys. Winning score on Saturday night was an 72 by Colby Hansen who took home the buckle.
Team Roping is vastly different from Rodeo Team Roping. First of all, there are two teams in the arena at a time trying to rope head and heels on two steers. Add in some obstacles, like having to jump a barrier shortly after leaving the Box, and then having to negotiate not only the other team, but also a number of ‘Sagebrush’ obstacles place around the arena. You can imagine that the steers are pretty wild and crazed by this time, and the roping is not as quick nor as clean as a Professional Rodeo might be.
The winning time on Saturday night was a 42.90, much slower than the Pro Rodeo, but with a lot more fun and action than you might expect.
The Wild Cow Race is just that and is patterned off of Bull Riding except that they ride cows, not bulls and the riders come out in costumes that some might think are patterned off of milk maids. Here is the big difference, all six competitors are released from the chutes at the same time and are trying to “race” to the marker in the middle of the arena. The declared winner was Levi Belnap.
Other events were Team mugging, Bedroll Race and of course the Watermelon Race for the kids.
The Ranch Rodeo was also spiced up by some Indian Relay races to the crowd’s delight and if you were wondering, the grandstand at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds was nearly packed to capacity for the Ranch Rodeo that took place during the Celebrate Blackfoot celebration going on in town.
You could say that a good time was had by all, based upon the cheering that went on for the contestants.