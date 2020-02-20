BOISE — It was a game for the ages, especially for those fans who can remember the four-corner offense employed by North Carolina under coach Dean Smith who won a national collegiate championship by scoring early and then taking the air out of the ball, back before there was a shot clock or three point line.
Blackfoot’s Lady Broncos and the Lady Diamondbacks of Century did their best imitation of duplicating that style of play as they met in the second game of the first round of play in the 4A girls’ basketball tournament at Timberline High School with Blackfoot suffering a heartbreaking 36-34 overtime loss.
Both teams came out with defense on their minds and the result was a very low scoring game with a lot of errors and mistakes. By the end of the first quarter, the two teams had only combined for a total of 15 points, with Blackfoot holding a one-point lead at 8-7.
Things slowed down even more in the second period as the two teams combined for seven more points with Blackfoot holding a 13-9 lead. Not what the fans expected from two teams who had won 36 games on the season with an up-tempo offense.
Whether by design or not, the game was at least entertaining as both teams struggled with continuity and still placed their emphasis on the defensive end and rebounding.
While things were slow in the first half, they got slower in the third quarter. Only 13 points were scored by the teams combined in the period, which had Blackfoot leading by three, 19-16.
As the game continued with the strong defense, fouls began to mount on both teams and with less than four minutes left in the game the Lady Broncos’ leading scorer Tenleigh Smith committed her fifth foul and was lost for the remainder of the game.
That allowed Century to rally behind Kassity Gardea and with a big three-pointer to tie the game at 26 and then hit another three with 18 seconds left to put Century ahead in the game 29-26 with only seconds remaining.
Isabelle Arave then came down the floor and launched a desperation three and was fouled giving her three free throws with a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
The first free throw was pure as driven snow, the second rattled around the rim and fell through, and the third was also as pure as could be and the game was extended by an additional four minutes.
The two teams went back and forth and with their final possession, the Diamondbacks would nail a bucket underneath for the lead and the win.
Century will play Caldwell in the 6 p.m. semifinal game today, while Blackfoot will play Preston at 1:15 p.m. today in a consolation bracket game.